NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release after the market closes on October 22, 2020.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 23, 2020 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, October 23, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 5490625

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Denis Duncan, (615) 732-7492

ir@capstarbank.com



