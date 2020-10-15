VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Business today ranked Appnovation No. 268 on the 32nd annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth.

“The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership,” says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that the heart of Canada’s entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times.”

“This is the seventh consecutive year that Appnovation has been included on the Growth List,” says Arnold Leung, Founder and CEO of Appnovation. “Since we launched, Appnovation has grown into a global, full-service digital agency, offering everything from strategy, to design to development. Our growth, especially in these uncertain times, is a testament to our skilled teams and their award-winning work.”

Inclusion on the Growth 500 list follows other industry recognition Appnovation has recently earned, including four awards from the Canadian Marketing Association in the CX, Martech and Innovative Media categories, six Awards of Excellence from the Communicator Awards in the Websites and Mobile Apps categories, and the People’s Choice Award in the Digital category at the Creativepool Annual 2020 Awards.

Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.

--

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global, full-service digital consultancy. We deliver people-inspired business solutions to our clients. How? By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

About the Growth List

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada’s most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada’s business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

Attachment

Laura Jeffery Appnovation laura.jeffery@appnovation.com