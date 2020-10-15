SSH Communications Security’s Financial Statement Release January 1 – September 30, 2020, will be published on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at approximately 09.00 EET.



A conference call for Finnish media, investors, and analysts will be held on the same day. The financial statement will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish.



The presentation material (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security’s website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.



Time: October 22, 2020, at 10.00–11.00 EET

Place: Video call



To join the meeting, please register no later than Wednesday, October 21 at 14.00 EET by sending an email to jussi.mononen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of October 21.





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Niklas Nordström

CFO



