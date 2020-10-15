NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Acceptance securities between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cacc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and specifically failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (2) Credit Acceptance was making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (3) the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (4) Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (5) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and adherence to appropriate laws and regulations were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cacc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Credit Acceptance you have until December 1, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

