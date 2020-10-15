CAMDEN, Ark., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered the 5,000th solid rocket flight motor for the Stinger missile system from its Solid Rocket Motor Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas, following a transition of the program from Gainesville, Virginia in 2005.



“Aerojet Rocketdyne’s reliable propulsion has powered the Stinger missile system for more than three decades; we’re proud of our role helping to protect warfighters with critical air defense,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “We’re leveraging our experience to develop the next generation propulsion the missions of tomorrow demand.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne provides both solid rocket motors that power the Stinger missile: the small launch motor that sends the missile a safe distance from the operator, and the main flight motor that propels the missile to intercept its target.

Over 30 years, Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered more than 60,000 motor sets to support the Stinger missile system. The company is currently providing solid rocket flight motors to the U.S. Army as part of its Service Life Extension Program, designed to increase the missiles’ reliability and extend their shelf life for 10 years.

The “fire-and-forget” Raytheon Missiles & Defense Stinger missile, a rapidly deployable self-contained air defense system, employs a passive infrared seeker to home in on its airborne target. Combat proven in multiple conflicts, the weapon system is credited with more than 270 intercepts. U.S. ground troops and many other countries have deployed the Stinger missile from a number of platforms: the shoulder-launched Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS), the Avenger (HMMWV), the AH-64E Apache helicopter, and Special Operations Black Hawks (MH-60).

Aerojet Rocketdyne has made significant investments in propulsion technology, manufacturing affordability and facility modernization. The company is incorporating innovative materials and processes into the manufacture of its solid rocket motors to provide increased performance and affordability.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com . Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen .

Media Contacts:

Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839

Eileen.Lainez@Rocket.com