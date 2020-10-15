Hamilton, ON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An international review, produced by Cochrane, a global network of independent researchers, has reviewed 50 of the best studies on vaping’s efficacy. The review found that smokers who used vaping to quit were more likely to be successful. The results showed vaping to be 70% more effective than any other nicotine replacement therapy. While the reaffirmation of vaping’s effectiveness is positive, the Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is concerned as the review’s findings come at the same time as Action of Health and Smoking (AHS) has published figures showing a decline in smokers making the switch.

AHS warns that unfounded concerns surrounding vaping may be deterring thousands of smokers from switching to vaping, a significantly less harmful alternative. The Cochrane review should act as encouragement for smokers to try vaping as a means to quit smoking, however current data from AHS’s survey with YouGov found that there were 400,000 fewer vapers in Great Britain since the last annual survey.

“Unfounded concerns about the relative safety of e-cigarettes are a likely cause – just 39% of smokers in Great Britain correctly believe vaping is less harmful than smoking in 2020. Vaping is much less harmful than continuing to smoke, with the Cochrane Review finding little evidence of short-term harms,” says AHS.

Many researchers have stated they believe the Cochrane review is the nail in the coffin to end the debate of vaping’s effectiveness for quitting smoking. With little evidence of any short term harm, the CVA hopes the review gives smokers the confidence to try vaping to reduce their harm from smoking.

“About a third of smokers have never even tried an e-cigarette and less than 20% are currently using one. If many more smokers could be encouraged to give e-cigarettes a go, the latest evidence indicates that many more might successfully quit. Health professionals have an important role to play. They can give smokers the confidence to try an e-cigarette, by letting them know that they can help them manage cravings and that they are a much safer alternative than continuing to smoke,” said Dr. Deborah Arnott, Chief Executive of AHS.

“The Cochrane Review’s findings further validate what millions of vapers have known for years. Vaping is incredibly effective and has profound harm reduction potential. The surge of constant misinformation and the misrepresentation of data over the past several years has come at the cost of public health. The CVA calls on government to introduce relative risk statements, so that all smokers are aware of the true risk profile of vaping,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

Darryl Tempest The Canadian Vaping Association 6472741867 dtempest@thecva.org