Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Eagle's enrichEd™ grant program is in its second year and designed to support New Mexico public school teachers by providing educators $1,000 each for educational resources and classroom activities. This year's program was dedicated to meeting the COVID-19 demand for enhanced safety protocols and unique instances that general funding may not cover with $1,000 provided to ten classrooms that may be in need of extra assistance.

On International Credit Union Day, US Eagle announced the ten schools that have been selected by the internal Philanthropy committee:

School County Project Name: Corrales Elementary Bernalillo Good CLEAN Fun! Cottonwood Classical Preparatory Bernalillo Wacom Acquisition Dolores Gonzales Elementary Bernalillo Math leads to success Esperanza Elementary San Juan Esperanza Kindergarten Team Heights Middle School San Juan Music Speakers and Voice Amplification Horizon Academy West Bernalillo Home Gardening/STEM Learning Mandela International Magnet School Santa Fe Swivl for Hybrid Learning and Professional Development Milagro Middle School Santa Fe Microbial Fuel Cell Project Moriarty Elementary School Torrance MES Safe Recess Project Vista Grande Elementary Sandoval Fourth Grade Math Tools

Selections were made based on need, the number of students affected and geographic diversity.

US Eagle Federal Credit Union is New Mexico's longest-standing, member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, US Eagle has been recognized by Forbes as one of the state's best credit unions, offering a full suite of financial products and services. With nine locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe, nearly 80,000 members and assets of more than one billion, US Eagle is where people matter more.

