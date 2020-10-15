Paris, 15 October 2020, 6:00 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors held on 15 October 2020 co-opted as Director on the proposal of the STCPI (Société Territoriale Calédonienne de Participations Industrielles), M. Jean Philippe Vollmer in replacement of Ms. Sonia Backès, who resigned on 26 May 2020.

Calendar

28.10.2020: Publication of Group 2020 third-quarter sales

16.02.2021: Publication of 2020 annual results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in more than 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com



