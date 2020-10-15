PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its global Innovation Summit, HP and members of its worldwide partner and customer community along with industry experts showcased the power of digital manufacturing to transform industries. Underpinning the event was a new HP study delivering insights on digital manufacturing technologies and trends such as industrial 3D printing. As a leader driving this digital transformation, HP’s Summit featured discussions with executives from Additive Integrity, Decathlon, Forecast3D, IDC, Nissan, SOLIZE Products, the World Economic Forum, and more.
Surveying thousands of manufacturing executives across the globe, HP’s Digital Manufacturing Trend Report finds that companies are increasingly investing in advanced 3D printing solutions that provide the agility, speed, and flexibility necessary to grow their business and become more resilient in an ever-changing environment.
One of the key insights from the global manufacturing industry is that regardless of sector or location, companies are looking to 3D printing to strengthen their supply chains, become more agile, and create more innovative product development and manufacturing strategies. This is underscored by a rising investment in 3D printing, support for 3D printing as a viable alternative to traditional manufacturing, and a greater desire for closer ecosystem collaboration to drive adoption.
Manufacturing decision makers also see opportunities for accelerated innovation, recognizing that 3D printing is uniquely suited for the mass personalization of new products, and by also reducing waste and promoting a more sustainable economy.
“The global manufacturing sector is clearly signaling a desire for greater supply chain resiliency, more manufacturing flexibility, increased speed of innovation, and stronger environmental sustainability,” said Ramon Pastor, General Manager, HP 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing. “And they are seeing industrial 3D printing as a way to not only lower costs and go to market faster, but as a unique competitive advantage that accelerates innovation for customers.”
HP’s Digital Manufacturing Trends Report Highlights Include:
Digital Manufacturing Technologies are Spurring Economic Advancement and Agility
Accelerated Innovation Transforms Industries
Opening Up New Opportunities for Collaboration
Sustainable Production Will Continue to Be a Business Imperative
About the HP Digital Manufacturing Report
The HP Digital Manufacturing Report is a global study by HP Inc. It was conducted by SME Media/Research across three continents and nine geographic areas including Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the U.S. Fieldwork was conducted from July 28 – August 11, 2020 across 2,175 3D printing and digital manufacturing decision makers.
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com/go/3Dprinting.
Noel Hartzell, HP inc.
+1 415 786 4323
noel.hartzell@hp.com
©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.
HP Inc.
Palo Alto, California, UNITED STATES
HP Inc Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: