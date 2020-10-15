VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendtoNews (STN), North America’s leading independent Online Video Platform designed to help publishers increase revenue and engagement, and improve user experience, today announced it has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies for the third consecutive year.

This ranking on the 2020 Growth List demonstrates SendtoNews’ value to publishers and the sustainable growth that results from helping countless partners succeed using SendtoNews’ Online Video Platform. Today, the SendtoNews library of over 1 million videos from premium providers like MLB, NFL, NBA, Bloomberg, AP, Rolling Stone is used by more than 1800 leading digital publishers in North America to help engage their users and increase revenue including NY Post, National Post, NY Daily News, LA Times, Toronto Sun and Chicago Tribune.

With five-year revenue growth of 972%, SendtoNews ranked number 70 on the 32nd annual Growth List from Canadian Business. This follows their ranking of 4th in both 2018 and 2019.

“The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional,” said Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. “Their stories are a master class in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership. As we celebrate over 30 years of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that the heart of Canada’s entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times.”

“Being included in the Growth List for the 3rd year in a row marks a significant milestone for SendtoNews,” said SendtoNews Chief Executive Matthew Watson. “Revenue growth is always nice, but has always been considered a by-product of our real measure of success - helping our publishing, content, and advertising partners thrive by using our premium offering of digital video content, technology and monetization, and we share this recognition with them.”



For additional information on SendToNews visit https://www.sendtonews.com/ or follow us on Twitter @sendtonews or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sendtonews/

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews’ award-winning online video platform solves digital video for publishers, content creators, and advertisers.

SendtoNews (STN) supplies digital publishers with premium content, advanced player technology, and reliable revenue. With a library of over 1 million videos and up to 5000 new videos every day, STN’s online video platform serves over 1800 publishers and hundreds of premium content providers at zero cost. STN’s partners include publishers like the NY Post, NY Daily News, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, and premium content providers like MLB, NFL, NBA, Bloomberg, AP, Rolling Stone. Using the SendtoNews online video platform, publishers easily serve official video that will keep readers engaged and on-site longer.

The combination of official, premium content, and top publishers provides a brand-safe environment for advertisers and connects content providers with a broader incremental audience. STN’s advanced technology sets it apart, offering the best contextually relevant content via Smart Match, an AI-powered video player. Smart Match matches articles with content from an extensive library of over 1 million videos, allowing publishers to automatically embed relevant videos on every page in seconds.

ABOUT THE GROWTH LIST

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada’s most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.

ABOUT CANADIAN BUSINESS

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada’s business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.



