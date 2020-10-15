



Gonesse, October 15th 2020

MANUTAN GROUP

2019/2020 Q4 Turnover

Return to growth in Q4

Over the 2019/2020 fiscal year, the Group's turnover recorded slight growth compared to the previous year, in the very turbulent economic context due to the health crisis.

€ thousands Turnover at the end of September 2020 Turnover at the end of September 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Turnover

like-for-like 755 454 768 242 213 049 205 399 178 598 190 484 172 522 179 748 191 286 192 612 Contribution of acquired companies* 24 251 5 643 5 958 5 643 5 860 0 6 696 0 5 737 0 Total turnover 779 705 773 885 219 007 211 042 184 458 190 484 179 218 179 748 197 023 192 612

*Acquisition of Kruizinga on June 14th 2019

Over the 2019/2020 fiscal year, the Manutan Group’s Turnover amounted to € 779.7 million compared to € 773.9 million previous fiscal year, an increase of +0.8% ( -1.6% at like-for-like scope, constant exchange rates and number of working days, with a scope effect of +2.4%, a currency effect of -0.04% and a day effect of +0.05%).

During Q4 2019/2020 fiscal year, the Manutan Group’s business has grown by +3.8% compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019. This increase amounted to +3.6% at constant exchange rates and number of working days (with a currency effect of +0.03% and a day effect of +0.1%). Turnover therefore stood at € 219.0 million compared to € 211.0 million for the fourth quarter of the previous year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows :

€ thousands Turnover at the end of September 2020 Turnover at the end of September 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Enterprises 593 705 573 296 145 202 139 363 147 466 139 039 152 078 150 229 148 959 144 665 South 284 905 269 953 68 427 62 544 75 285 65 805 69 506 71 546 71 687 70 059 Centre 143 552 126 482 35 799 33 880 33 448 29 012 38 693 32 713 35 613 30 877 West 106 454 114 577 27 954 29 544 24 583 28 713 27 065 29 611 26 852 26 709 North 35 160 38 892 8 165 7 874 8 897 9 664 9 104 10 488 8 995 10 867 Est 23 634 23 392 4 858 5 522 5 253 5 846 7 710 5 871 5 812 6 153 Local Authorities 186 000 200 589 73 805 71 679 36 992 51 445 27 140 29 519 48 064 47 947 South 186 000 200 589 73 805 71 679 36 992 51 445 27 140 29 519 48 064 47 947 TOTAL 779 705 773 885 219 007 211 042 184 458 190 484 179 218 179 748 197 023 192 612

At constant exchange rates and on a like-for like basis 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Financial Year Enterprises -0.6% -5.0% +2.8% +4.0% +0.2% South +3.6% -4.1% +13.8% +9.3% +5.4% Centre -2.7% -3.7% -3.2% +5.3% -0.8% West -3.7% -12.9% -12.2% -6.2% -8.8% North -14.3% -11.8% -5.0% +2.6% -7.9% Est -1.1% +30.0% -4.5% -8.6% +4.0% Local Authorities +2.8% -9.5% -27.4% +3.0% -6.8% South +2.8% -9.5% -27.4% +3.0% -6.8% TOTAL +0.2% -5.7% -5.4% +3.6% -1.6%

The Enterprises division growth in the fourth quarter (+4.0%) was mainly driven up by the South area and Centre areas. The North area got back on the path to growth after three quarters declined. The East area was impacted by a sharp decline in Poland, which nevertheless remained in strong growth throughout the year. The West area continued to be impacted by the slowdown in business due to the pandemic.



The activity of the Local Authorities division returned to growth in the fourth quarter (+3.0%), after the decline in the two previous quarters, linked to schools’ closure policy during the lockdown period in France.

The Group's priorities remain focused on adjusting and developing its product and service offering to best meet the changing needs of its customers, while ensuring the safety of its partners and employees. The health crisis enabled the Group to step up its investments in Digital, which fully contributed to growth over the year. All the warehouses have remained and remain operational and keep also applying all the instructions and protective measures recommended by the health authorities in each country where the Group operates.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the current global crisis, it is hard to estimate how the Group's results for the coming months will be affected, but Manutan is going the extra mile to minimise the repercussions while continuing to prepare for the future and draw strength from its ever solid key attributes.

About the Manutan Group

Manutan, a family-run group founded in 1966, is a European leader in BtoB e-commerce, specializing in the distribution of equipment for businesses and local authorities.

Offering one of the most extensive range of high-quality products and services in Europe, the Group satisfies all its customers' needs and delivers support and guidance in streamlining their indirect purchases.

With 26 subsidiaries across 17 European countries, the Group employs over 2,200 people and generated revenue of €774 million in 2018/19. Manutan France received the Best Workplaces distinction in 2020.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

www.m anutan . co m

Next publication : Annual results 2019/2020

December 2nd 2020 (after market closure)





