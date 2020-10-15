Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, and Polygiene, the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, announce the new Germ Shield™ Protector that incorporates a lab-tested anti-microbial technology that inhibits 99% of microbes and germs. This is part of BEDGEAR’s longstanding commitment to provide sleepers with clean and safe products that deliver a healthy sleep environment. The Germ Shield Protector will be on display at High Point Market in North Carolina from Oct. 13 through Oct. 21 in the BEDGEAR Showroom (Plaza Suites, Ground Level, 1-500).

Central to the Germ Shield Protector is Polygiene’s proven technology that suppresses the buildup of germs, bacteria and odor. Polygiene’s textile treatment technology is found in everyday safe household products like sunscreens, bandages and deodorants. This same technology is now being applied to BEDGEAR’s products, and Polygiene and BEDGEAR have established an exclusive agreement. Polygiene has added an additional safety layer to BEDGEAR’s existing protection, which includes preventing the buildup of microbes, pet dander, dust mites and allergens as well as resisting stains, fluids, mold and mildew.

“Consumers do have a heightened awareness for a better, more hygienic sleep environment because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eugene Alletto, BEDGEAR’s CEO and founder. “However, both BEDGEAR and Polygiene do not want to take advantage of consumers’ fears with unsubstantiated claims about the Germ Shield™ Protector, which inhibits the presence of germs and microbes. Both companies emphasize science, truth and transparency. BEDGEAR has always focused on engineering airflow in its breathable bedding products, which have become the choice of more than 15 professional and national sports teams. BEDGEAR’s partnership with Polygiene was a natural fit since it focuses on sports and outdoor products. And like BEDGEAR, Polygiene believes in sustainability.”

Polygiene uses the best functioning technologies that are bluesign® certified, which means they meet strict independent environmental and product life cycle standards. Polygiene also holds an OEKO-TEX® certificate that guarantees the absence of unhealthy chemicals.

“Polygiene firmly believes in data, science and genuine research and will always be a reliable and trustworthy partner in every sense,” said Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene. “Polygiene’s technology with BEDGEAR’s Germ Shield Protector safely inhibits the growth of microbes and odors.”

Other bedding manufacturers are focusing on applying an anti-microbial topical treatment just to their mattresses. BEDGEAR’s Germ Shield Protector is one bedding layer closer to the sleeper because it is placed over a standard mattress protector, which directly lays on top of the mattress, resulting in a cleaner and healthier sleep environment.

The protector is also engineered with BEDGEAR’s Hyper-Cotton™ technology to provide fast evaporation of moisture. Hyper-Cotton™ provides four times the airflow compared to traditional 100% cotton fabrics. For more than five years, BEDGEAR has been applying anti-microbial protection to its breathable Performance® sheets.

