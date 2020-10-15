NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARA to affiliates of Nautic Partners for $11.50 per share.

If you are a ARA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMCH to Builders FirstSource, Inc.

If you are a BMCH or BLDR investor, and would like additional information, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIDX to BridgeBio Pharma for approximately $73.26 per share.

If you are a EIDX or BBIO investor, and would like additional information, please contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

