LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (“Global Eagle” or the “Company”), a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to mobility end-markets across air, sea and land, today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has approved the sale of substantially all of the Company’s assets to a group comprising the Company’s first-lien investors (the “Investor Group”). As a result of the sale, Global Eagle will reduce its total debt by approximately $475 million and obtain significant additional liquidity, positioning it to continue driving long-term innovation and growth.



As previously announced, the Investor Group comprises Apollo Global Management, Inc., Eaton Vance Management, Arbour Lane Capital Management, L.P., Mudrick Capital Management, Sound Point Capital Management, Carlyle Group, or one or more of their respective affiliates, and certain funds and accounts under management by BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., among others. The sale is not expected to have any material impact on Global Eagle’s operations, and the Company is continuing to support its customers around the world with best-in-class media, content and connectivity solutions for aviation, maritime, enterprise and government mobility end-markets.

“We are pleased to be moving ahead with a sale to the Investor Group, which will enable Global Eagle to achieve a stronger balance sheet, significantly reduce our debt and substantially increase liquidity,” said Joshua Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Global Eagle. “We are confident this is the best path forward for our company and our stakeholders as we continue providing our airline, cruise line and other customers with high-speed WiFi and engaging content, enabling them to connect millions of people anywhere, anytime. I would also like to thank our employees for their continued dedication to supporting our customers as they plan for the COVID-19 recovery and beyond.”

The sale, which is subject to certain customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2021.

For additional information regarding Global Eagle’s restructuring and sale process, please visit at www.ConnectWithGlobalEagle.com.

Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as the Company’s legal counsel. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is serving as the Company’s financial advisor and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as the Company’s restructuring advisor.

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle is a leading provider of media, content, connectivity and data analytics to markets across air, sea and land. Global Eagle offers a fully integrated suite of rich media content and seamless connectivity solutions to airlines, cruise lines, commercial ships, high-end yachts, ferries and land locations worldwide. With approximately 1,100 employees and 30 offices on six continents, the Company delivers exceptional service and rapid support to a diverse customer base. Find out more at: www.GlobalEagle.com.

