NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MR to Southwestern Energy Company.

If you are a MR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MYOK to Bristol-Myers Squibb for $225.00 per share.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp for $33.00 per share.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTU to Baring Private Equity Asia for $51.35 per share.

