Niles, IL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We live in a world where every one of us uses multiple email addresses, social media accounts, internet browsers, search engines, and news channels. The list goes on and on. While we are enjoying our new technological tools (tools that make us feel technologically advanced, digitally informed, and informationally overloaded), we still utilize something old as the internet: web links. We write them down, remember them, save them somewhere, and share them with others.

LinkiBag’s service is 100% web-based and requires no software downloads or installations. User’s only need to log in to access saved or shared web links. The service – an all-in-one solution for storing and exchanging links – is completely free for individual users. LinkiBag is targeting a diverse userbase with its wide range of applications from work to education to business and everything in between. With the standard free account, users can save, sort into categories, and share their favorite links (with comments) with anyone they want – either via email or through a LinkiBag Instant Share ID. LinkiBag’s sorting feature is especially useful as it enables users to organize their links into categories for easier access.

Conveniently shared links can be used for co-working assignments, class lectures and tutorials, or simply to share a recipe or humorous article with a pal. And for when you need to share multiple links, LinkiBooks will prove handy. With LinkiBooks, a nifty feature available on the platform, you’re able to create a collection of links with accompanying comments and share them in one convenient package.

“We’re changing the way web users save and exchange links, while helping them build up a personalized web-based repository of web references for their future use. LinkiBag’s mission is to be the best place to keep your links. We are very excited to launch the Beta version of LinkiBag in the US. Now it’s upon you to pack your links and get going!” LinkiBag’s spokesperson said.

The platform is an invaluable time-saving tool for the frequent web user who can now save, share and access their favorite weblinks anywhere and anytime. Get your free LinkiBag account today and manage your links like never before!

About

LinkiBag is a web portal allowing users to save, exchange, and access web links from any device. Simply put, it’s a bag to keep all your favorite links in. Connect with us on Instagram and Twitter—@LinkiBag or on Facebook—@LinkiBagLinks, join our Youtube channel and follow us on LinkedIn. You can also check out our website: https://www.linkibag.com/ for more details.





Media Details

Company: LinkiBag

Contact Person: Ms. Meghan Holy

Email: pr@linkibag.com

Website: http://www.linkibag.com/