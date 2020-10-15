Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced new Application as a Service packages including document and print management with advanced workflow, network fax and healthcare-specific offerings. These scalable and fully managed packages are enabled by the latest additions to the Workplace Hub product line. Workplace Hub Core and Smart provide a secure, fully managed platform with 24 x 7 monitoring and management. This avoids the customer needing to internally build, maintain or support the infrastructure needed for the applications.

Workplace Hub Core has been introduced to support businesses of all sizes by providing a rack-based processing platform utilizing best-in-breed hardware and software with a suite of managed IT services and support. The customer does not have to provide, build or maintain anything while getting the peace of mind their solution is always on, always available and fully secure.

Workplace Hub Smart offers the same functionality as Core – plus the power of the bizhub i-Series products – with an embedded server in the base, providing customers with print and copy speeds ranging from 25ppm to 65ppm (pages per minute), with Scan speeds ranging from 100/200ipm to 140/280ipm (images per minute).

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to launch these new packages and further expand the Workplace Hub offering to our customers. As digital transformation becomes ever more important as businesses adapt to new external forces, it was important for us to broaden the number of application services and packages to create an even more customizable suite,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies, Konica Minolta. “With Core and Smart we combine hardware, solution software, professional services, managed services and administrator support to deliver a service that is always on, always available, and hassle-free for one monthly fee.”

These new packages will include the following offerings:

Document management to provide process automation for the storage and retrieval of documents, content, emails and data

Print management to enable businesses and organizations of any size to manage, analyze, account and optimize print, copy, fax and scan output while providing document security to help comply with government regulations

Print management with single sign-on (SSO) to advanced workflows

Flexible and configurable network faxing with integration and automation capabilities

Healthcare bundles to secure Protected Health Information (PHI) from EHR backend systems

Visit Konica Minolta online for more information on Workplace Hub Core and Smart and to book an appointment with a representative for a customized consultation.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions.

