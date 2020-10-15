Offering integrations with platforms such as Snowflake and DBT, RudderStack Cloud solves the data silo problem by enabling data engineers to unify their data and add CDP functionality on top of their own warehouse

Offering integrations with platforms such as Snowflake and DBT, RudderStack Cloud solves the data silo problem by enabling data engineers to unify their data and add CDP functionality on top of their own warehouse

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RudderStack , which provides a Customer Data Platform (CDP) designed specifically for developers, today launched the next generation of its SaaS offering - RudderStack Cloud , the most efficient, affordable and sophisticated customer data product for developers. Offering integrations with platforms such as Snowflake and DBT, RudderStack Cloud solves the data silo problem by enabling data engineers to unify their data and add CDP functionality on top of their own warehouse. In addition, RudderStack Cloud features a new tiered pricing model with monthly subscriptions beginning at just $750/month.



Traditional CDPs have tried to solve for data collection and activation, but unfortunately most of them make the problem worse by creating additional data silos and integration gaps. Data engineers often find themselves stuck in the middle, only partially leveraging the power of tools like Snowflake and DBT because other components of the stack don’t integrate with their larger data workflow.

RudderStack puts developers, their preferred tools and modern architectures front and center, helping data engineers and their companies discover powerful new opportunities in the way they connect these critical systems and put them to work across the organization.

One of the first companies to migrate to RudderStack Cloud is Mattermost , an open-source messaging and collaboration platform built for high-trust environments. The company handles massive volumes of data generated by its enterprise customers and has built its CDP infrastructure on modern tooling, including Snowflake, DBT and RudderStack Cloud.

“With RudderStack Cloud, we’ve removed restrictions on event volume, and can send all of the data we want to Snowflake,” said Alex Dovenmuehle, Head of Data Engineering, Mattermost. “We can analyze and act on all of that important customer data, and ultimately become a more data-driven business.”

“It’s time for a new approach in the way companies architect their customer data stacks and how CDPs fit into the toolset, and that’s exactly what we’re building at RudderStack,” said Soumyadeb Mitra, CEO of RudderStack. “By enabling developers to turn their warehouse into a CDP, we’re removing data silos, solving security concerns, and making the richest possible data more widely available across the entire organization.”

RudderStack Cloud: a new approach to your customer data stack

RudderStack Cloud makes it easy for data engineers to collect, validate, transform and route customer data to their warehouse, real-time streaming services, and the cloud applications used by teams across the company. Highlights include:

Modern Cloud: Built on Kubernetes for the cloud-native world, focused on extreme scale and fault tolerance, with open source foundations, privacy-first architecture and developer-focused tooling to make it easy to integrate the product into your existing stack, while maintaining the ease of use that comes with cloud SaaS.

Data Warehouse Centric: RudderStack Cloud allows you to turn your warehouse into a CDP with features like configurable, near-real time sync, and SQL as a Source, which turns your warehouse into a RudderStack Source.

Developer First: RudderStack believes that the customer data stack should be owned by the engineering team, which is why our product is always developer-first and integrates with the tools they already use and love.

For more detail or to sign up for a free 14-day trial, visit https://rudderstack.com/ . View RudderStack’s product walkthrough online.

About RudderStack

RudderStack helps data engineering teams capture more value from customer data, with a Customer Data Platform (CDP) designed specifically for developers. RudderStack collects a company’s data from every customer touchpoint - including web, mobile and backend systems - and sends it in real-time to over 50 cloud-based destinations and any major data warehouse. By unifying and analyzing their customer data in a privacy- and security-conscious way, companies are then able to turn it into business actions across all their functions. To learn more or start a free trial, visit https://rudderstack.com/ .

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6fd43bf-c6bc-4cb4-be74-1ee66dbcaede