St. Louis, MO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer retailers, today announced three new partnerships—Magento, Shopify, and Feedonomics. These strategic alliances offer retailers even more ways to delight their customers, when D2C commerce continues to expand significantly.

Magento Commerce, an Adobe Company, empowers merchants to integrate digital and physical shopping experiences.

Shopify is a leading global commerce company engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere.

Feedonomics, the full-service product feed platform, lists products everywhere people shop online, including Google Shopping, Amazon, and Facebook.

“While the heart of retail is the relationship between merchant and consumer, the pulse of the ecommerce industry is the innovative alliances among leading solutions,” said Luke Yamnitz, Director of Partner Development at Deck Commerce. “We are thrilled to partner with these companies to provide retailers with technology and integrations that will accelerate their growth.”

Deck Commerce’s approach in these new platform partnerships is to simplify the order lifecycle. Retailers will have more choices, more automation, and more control across omnichannel and digital commerce.

For more information on the Deck Commerce alliances program and partnerships with Magento, Shopify and Feedonomics, please reach out to Luke Yamnitz, Director of Partner Development, luke.yamnitz@deckcommerce.com.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer retailers. The highly-flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com

Luke Yamnitz Deck Commerce luke.yamnitz@deckcommerce.com