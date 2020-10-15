GoodMorning.com Founder & CEO Sam Prochazka changed the future of a multibillion-dollar industry when he launched one of the first online bed-in-a-box brands in the world in 2009, and invented the world’s first risk-free at-home sleep trial. GoodMorning.com is experiencing explosive growth during the pandemic and is on track to sell 80,000 mattresses across Canada in 2020.

GoodMorning.com Founder & CEO Sam Prochazka changed the future of a multibillion-dollar industry when he launched one of the first online bed-in-a-box brands in the world in 2009, and invented the world’s first risk-free at-home sleep trial. GoodMorning.com is experiencing explosive growth during the pandemic and is on track to sell 80,000 mattresses across Canada in 2020.

Canadian Business has ranked GoodMorning.com on the annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. GoodMorning.com made the 2020 Growth List with five-year revenue growth of 1088%. Revenue for the online mattress retailer reached nearly $40 million in 2019.

Canadian Business has ranked GoodMorning.com on the annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. GoodMorning.com made the 2020 Growth List with five-year revenue growth of 1088%. Revenue for the online mattress retailer reached nearly $40 million in 2019.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Business has ranked GoodMorning.com No. 79 on the annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada’s premier business and current affairs media brand, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth and features 415 Canadian businesses this year.

GoodMorning.com made the 2020 Growth List with five-year revenue growth of 1088%. Revenue for the online mattress retailer reached nearly $40 million in 2019.

“The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership,” says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that the heart of Canada’s entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times.”

Born Novosbed Inc. in 2009, GoodMorning.com changed the future of a multibillion-dollar industry when it launched one of the first online bed-in-a-box brands in the world and invented the world’s first risk-free at-home sleep trial. GoodMorning.com is experiencing explosive growth during the pandemic and is on track to sell 80,000 mattresses across Canada in 2020.

“GoodMorning.com is honoured to be on the Growth List ranking” says GoodMorning.com Founder & CEO Sam Prochazka. “In the last 5 years, we’ve remained bootstrapped and independent. The major contributor to our fast growth has been an aggressive focus on expanding our product catalogue. We now offer seven GoodMorning.com mattresses — the largest selection for any independent online mattress retailer in Canada — because we know there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to sleep. And during the stressful times of the pandemic, a good night’s sleep has never been more important.”

Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.





About GoodMorning.com

GoodMorning.com is Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer and was one of the first online bed-in-a-box companies in the world. Offering seven mattress brands — including Douglas, Logan & Cove, Brunswick, Recore, Juno and Apollo — GoodMorning.com designed and shipped its first memory foam mattress, Novosbed, in 2009, after Founder and CEO Sam Prochazka had a poor in-store mattress shopping experience. At the time, buying a mattress online without being able to try it first was an unthinkable idea. So, GoodMorning.com created the mattress world's first risk-free home sleep trial and set up a continent-wide network of charities to ensure returned mattresses don’t go to waste. Soon GoodMorning.com’s ideas and inventions were adopted as the new standard around the world. Using the same premium materials as any luxury store mattress — but for substantially less — over 125,000 GoodMorning.com mattresses have been sold to Canadians nationwide. And that number grows daily.

For more information visit GoodMorning.com, or on social media:

Facebook facebook.com/goodmorning

Instagram @goodmorning

Twitter @goodmorning

About the Growth List

For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada’s most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.





About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada’s business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

Attachments

Caroline Gault GoodMorning.com 1-587-930-7291 caroline@goodmorning.com