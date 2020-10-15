VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces it has filed on SEDAR an independent Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) Technical Report (the “Report”) for its Rozino gold project (“Rozino” or the “Project”) located in southeast Bulgaria. The Report entitled “Rozino Gold Project, Pre-feasibility Technical Report” is dated October 14, 2020 (effective date August 30, 2020) and was prepared by CSA Global, an international mining consultancy with experience in Bulgaria, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



The PFS results were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated August 31, 2020.

The PFS establishes the Rozino deposit as supporting an economic open pit mine operation with gold recovery by a combination of on-site concentration in a flotation plant and further processing to produce a gold-silver doré in the existing and operating processing plant located in Kardzhali, 85 km by road from Rozino, where doré would be produced.

All amounts are reported in United States dollars (US$) unless otherwise specified.

Prefeasibility Study1 Highlights

After -Tax Financials: After-tax NPV 5% of CAD$163 ($123) million and after-tax IRR of 27.4% using a base case gold price of $1,500 per ounce.

After-tax NPV of CAD$163 ($123) million and after-tax IRR of 27.4% using a base case gold price of $1,500 per ounce. Life of Mine Earnings: $293 million before interest, taxes, and depreciation.

$293 million before interest, taxes, and depreciation. Cash Cost: All-in sustaining cost 2 of $755 per ounce of gold and cash cost 3 of $699 per ounce of gold.

All-in sustaining cost of $755 per ounce of gold and cash cost of $699 per ounce of gold. Capital Costs: Total estimated capital costs of $94.8 million and pre-production capital costs of $87.1 million (including an 11% contingency).

Total estimated capital costs of $94.8 million and pre-production capital costs of $87.1 million (including an 11% contingency). Mineral Resource: Indicated Mineral Resource at a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off grade of 20.5 Mt at 0.87 g/t gold, for contained gold of 573,000 ounces and an Inferred Mineral Resource at a 0.3 g/t cut-off of 0.38 Mt at 0.8 g/t gold for 10,000 ounces 4 .

Indicated Mineral Resource at a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off grade of 20.5 Mt at 0.87 g/t gold, for contained gold of 573,000 ounces and an Inferred Mineral Resource at a 0.3 g/t cut-off of 0.38 Mt at 0.8 g/t gold for 10,000 ounces . Initial Mineral Reserve: Probable Mineral Reserve at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade of 11.8 Mt at 1.22 g/t gold for 465,000 ounces.

Probable Mineral Reserve at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade of 11.8 Mt at 1.22 g/t gold for 465,000 ounces. Mining: Open pit with 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade (COG), low strip ratio of 2.2 and 1.22 g/t life of mine (“ LOM ”) gold grade.

Open pit with 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade (COG), low strip ratio of 2.2 and 1.22 g/t life of mine (“ ”) gold grade. Conventional Process Flow Sheet: Returns 79.3% gold recovery to doré at the operating Processing Plant.

Returns 79.3% gold recovery to doré at the operating Processing Plant. Processing: On-site flotation producing gold-bearing pyrite concentrate assaying from 15 to 40 g/t and transportation to the Processing Plant (located 85 km from the Project) for processing to produce doré.

On-site flotation producing gold-bearing pyrite concentrate assaying from 15 to 40 g/t and transportation to the Processing Plant (located 85 km from the Project) for processing to produce doré. Low Environmental Risk: Small project footprint with benign, non-acid generating and non-hazardous waste and tailings material.

Small project footprint with benign, non-acid generating and non-hazardous waste and tailings material. Opportunities for Project Enhancement: The Rozino gold deposit is open to the southeast and exploration is ongoing. Additional pit tailings storage capacity exists to accommodate potential increases in ore production.



Notes:

(1) Base case parameters assume a gold price of US$1,500/ounce and an exchange rate (CAD$ to US$) of 0.75. Financial results on 100% equity basis.

(2) All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) is defined as all cash costs related to production costs such as mining, processing, refining, site administration, and NSR royalty to final product (direct and indirect), and mine closure and rehabilitation. Sustaining capital costs related to continuing the business including development and equipment required to sustain production are included. Taxes, working capital, M&A, disposals, and acquisitions as well as new mine development capital costs are excluded. See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures” below.

(3) Cash Costs include production costs such as mining, processing, refining, site administration, and NSR royalty, divided by gold ounces sold to arrive at a cash cost per gold ounce sold. See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures” below.

(4) Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically in nature to enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves and there can be no certainty that all or any part of an inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources or Measured Mineral Resources.

The Technical Report is available for download at www.SEDAR.com and at the Company’s website.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity’s strategy is to develop a low cost centralized “Hub and Spoke” operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging gold district produce gold concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in a currently operating CIL plant. Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava prospecting licence, which includes the advanced Rozino gold project and the Kazak exploration target, option agreements to earn a 70% interest in the Obichnik and Makedontsi gold projects, and an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Iglika project.

