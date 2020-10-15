MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) advises that, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited.
About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX® continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.
About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.
About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited
2020 Annual General Meeting
Thursday, 15 October 2020
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
|Resolution Details
|Show of
Hands (S)
or Poll (P)
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll (where applicable)
|Res. Results
|Resolution
|Resolution Type
|If s250U applies
|S or P
|For
|Against
|Proxy’s
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried/ Not Carried
|1.
|Adoption of Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|N/A
|P
|266,478,359
95.64%
|6,175,965
2.21%
|5,998,514
2.15%
|132,084
-
|273,395,348
97.77%
|6,236,797
2.23%
|23,221,812
-
|Carried
|2.
|Re-Election of Mr Eric John Finlayson as a Director
|Ordinary
|N/A
|P
|347,965,771
84.08%
|59,137,069
14.29%
|6,756,330
1.63%
|617,346
-
|355,536,713
85.73%
|59,197,901
14.27%
|721,209
-
|Carried
|3.
|Re-Election of Mr Jiang Zhaobai as a Director
|Ordinary
|N/A
|P
|367,015,777
88.67%
|40,142,641
9.70%
|6,756,330
1.63%
|561,568
-
|374,647,551
90.32%
|40,142,641
9.68%
|665,431
-
|Carried
|4.
|Adoption of Employee Incentive Plan Rules
|Ordinary
|N/A
|P
|245,086,028
95.47%
|5,623,842
2.19%
|5,998,514
2.34%
|24,245,348
-
|251,862,027
97.79%
|5,696,279
2.21%
|24,349,211
-
|Carried
|5.
|Approval to Issue 671,511 Performance Rights to Mr Sam Riggall
|Ordinary
|N/A
|P
|264,739,796
95.02%
|7,829,283
2.81%
|6,048,514
2.17%
|29,355,427
-
|271,570,422
97.17%
|7,897,615
2.83%
|29,380,427
-
|Carried
|6.
|Approval to Issue 2,173,194 Performance Rights to Mr Sam Riggall
|Ordinary
|N/A
|P
|264,672,862
95.01%
|7,920,299
2.84%
|6,003,514
2.15%
|29,376,345
-
|271,454,383
97.14%
|7,992,736
2.86%
|29,401,345
-
|Carried
|7.
|Consolidation of Share Capital
|Ordinary
|N/A
|P
|This motion was withdrawn
|This motion was withdrawn
|-
|8.
|Approval of 10% Placement Facility
|Special
|N/A
|P
|398,874,105
96.53%
|7,593,657
1.83%
|6,780,874
1.64%
|1,227,680
-
|406,564,086
98.17%
|7,593,657
1.83%
|1,297,880
-
|Carried
*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited
Notting Hill, AUSTRALIA
