SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyrone Roderick Williams to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (AHAC), effective immediately. Mr. Williams will fill the vacant seat of an AHAC member who resigned at the end of 2019 and serve through 2021. The Bank also reappointed five current AHAC members to new three-year terms beginning on January 1, 2021.



FHLBank San Francisco’s 15-member AHAC provides expert guidance on affordable housing and economic development and helps shape the Bank’s community grant and credit programs.

Tyrone Roderick Williams is the deputy executive director leading development on behalf of the City and County of Sacramento at the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency. Mr. Williams is an industry leader in affordable housing finance, organizational management, community development, and cross-sector collaborations. He has spent the past 20 years successfully leading comprehensive revitalization initiatives totaling over $1.5 billion.

Mr. Williams directs funding for community development federal entitlement programs and initiatives addressing homelessness. His department provides financing for the development and preservation of long-term multifamily affordable housing. He also directs first-time homebuyer programs and compliance monitoring for over 1,200 single-family loans and portfolio management of 1,300 loans totaling $321 million.

In addition to development activities, Mr. Williams leads the Sacramento Promise Zone. In 2018, he was appointed to the California Public Utilities Commission and the California Energy Commission’s Disadvantaged Communities Advisory Group.

Mr. Williams received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Prairie View A&M University and a Master of City Planning degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Current AHAC members that have been reappointed are current AHAC chair Stephen L. Hastings, Director of Real Estate, Foundation for Senior Living; David Adame, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.; David Paull, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, Nevada HAND; Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, Executive Director, Los Angeles Local Initiatives Support Corporation; and Anne Wilson, Director of Development, Chelsea Investment Corporation. More information about the members of FHLBank San Francisco’s AHAC members is available at fhlbsf.com.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

