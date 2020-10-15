Atlantic City, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yolanda N. Melville of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, will speak at a National Bar Association’s Wiley A. Branton 2020 Virtual Symposium to be held virtually on Fri. Oct. 16.
“I am humbled to serve as a panelist for the CLE session #2 – Educating the Younger Generation on Civil Rights and Legal Issues,” said Melville. The full panelist list includes:
Mario Barnes, Toni Rembe Dean of the University of Washington School of Law
Tanya Washington Hicks, Professor of Law, Georgia State University
Sam Jones, Professor of Law and Associate Dean at the University of Illinois at Chicago Law School (Moderator)
Tamara Lawson, Dean and Professor of Law at St. Thomas University School of Law
Yolanda N. Melville, NAACP NextGen Alumni Committee Chair and Attorney, Cooper Levenson
The Honorable Monte D. Watkins, Criminal Court, Tennessee
The panel will cover the following topics:
The National Bar Association is described on its website as “the nation's oldest and largest national association of predominantly African-American lawyers, judges educators and law students. It has 84 affiliate chapters throughout the United States and affiliations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Africa Morocco and the Caribbean. It represents a professional network of more than 60,000 lawyers, judges, educators and law students.”
More information and registration can be found here: https://nationalbar.org/NBAR/News/Wiley_Branton_Save_the_date.aspx
Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.572.7362 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com
Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law
Atlantic City, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.572.7362 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com
Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: