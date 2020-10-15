MONDOVI, Wis., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported an 8.8% improvement in net income to $18.0 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $16.6 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, net income improved 10.1% to $49.9 million, or 60 cents per diluted share, from $45.3 million, or 55 cents per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.

Results for the 2020 quarter include a gain of $1.7 million on the disposition of a facility as part of Marten’s program to expand and update its facilities. This gain increased earnings for the 2020 quarter by $1.3 million, while earnings for the 2019 quarter increased by $1.4 million due to an additional income tax benefit.

    
 Operating revenue    0.5% 3.3% 
            
 Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges    3.8% 6.2% 
            
 Operating income    21.8% 17.3% 
            
 Net income    8.8% 10.1% 
   

Operating revenue improved to $216.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $215.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, and improved 3.3% to $647.0 million for the first nine months of 2020 from $626.1 million for the first nine months of 2019. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 3.8% to $196.1 million for the 2020 quarter from $188.9 million for the 2019 quarter, and improved 6.2% to $583.6 million for the first nine months of 2020 from $549.7 million for the first nine months of 2019. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $19.9 million for the 2020 quarter from $26.1 million for the 2019 quarter and decreased to $63.5 million for the first nine months of 2020 from $76.4 million for the first nine months of 2019 due to significantly lower fuel prices.

Operating income improved 21.8% to $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 from $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Operating income improved 17.3% to $67.7 million for the first nine months of 2020 from $57.7 million for the first nine months of 2019. The operating income for the first nine months of 2020 was the highest for the first nine months of any year in Marten’s history.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.7% for the third quarter of 2020 from 90.7% for the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 87.6% from 89.4%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 89.5% for the first nine months of 2020 from 90.8% for the first nine months of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 88.4% from 89.5%.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “Our talented and hard-working people continue to drive consistent profitable growth, with our operating income for the first nine months of this year the highest in our history and up 17.3% over the same period of 2019, and our operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, the best ratio for the first nine months of any year since we became a public company in 1986. The operating income improvement is on top of strong growth in 2019 of 8.7% and in 2018 of 23.7%.”

“We improved our Truckload miles per tractor by 8.5% over the third quarter of 2019 and by 6.2% over the first nine months of 2019, demonstrating our strength of quickly making data-driven decisions and adjustments utilizing our in-house operating technology. We also have been increasing and will continue to increase the compensation for our premium services within the tightening freight market. We expect to build on our success in expanding the capacity we provide within our unique multifaceted business model to support our diverse and growing customer base by offering the best jobs for the industry’s top, experienced drivers.”

“We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued employees safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of the Company’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information) 2020  2019 
    (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $88,279  $31,461 
Receivables:        
Trade, net  80,719   90,712 
Other  2,908   11,055 
Prepaid expenses and other  20,640   20,938 
Total current assets  192,546   154,166 
         
Property and equipment:        
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other  943,058   904,237 
Accumulated depreciation  (278,488)  (263,843)
Net property and equipment  664,570   640,394 
Other noncurrent assets  1,950   2,026 
Total assets $859,066  $796,586 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $24,563  $22,917 
Insurance and claims accruals  36,629   31,729 
Accrued and other current liabilities  26,755   21,680 
Total current liabilities  87,947   76,326 
Deferred income taxes  125,890   122,022 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities  521   649 
Total liabilities  214,358   198,997 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding		  -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares
authorized; 82,680,849 shares at September 30, 2020, and
82,055,199 shares at December 31, 2019, issued and outstanding		  827   821 
Additional paid-in capital  84,389   79,465 
Retained earnings  559,492   517,303 
Total stockholders’ equity  644,708   597,589 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $859,066  $796,586 
         


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months  Nine Months 
  Ended September 30,  Ended September 30, 
(In thousands, except per share information) 2020  2019  2020  2019 
                 
Operating revenue $216,011  $214,973  $647,041  $626,086 
                 
Operating expenses (income):                
Salaries, wages and benefits  74,797   69,312   221,034   201,449 
Purchased transportation  37,066   40,435   113,676   117,352 
Fuel and fuel taxes  24,268   31,275   73,433   89,904 
Supplies and maintenance  12,440   12,116   36,501   34,739 
Depreciation  25,580   24,290   76,979   70,295 
Operating taxes and licenses  2,749   2,651   8,003   7,422 
Insurance and claims  11,243   9,618   35,160   29,355 
Communications and utilities  1,999   1,901   5,961   5,801 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment  (2,128)  (2,559)  (5,899)  (5,337)
Gain on disposition of facility  (1,718)  -   (1,718)  - 
Other  5,315   5,900   16,223   17,395 
                 
Total operating expenses  191,611   194,939   579,353   568,375 
                 
Operating income  24,400   20,034   67,688   57,711 
                 
Other  (17)  (255)  (127)  (928)
                 
Income before income taxes  24,417   20,289   67,815   58,639 
                 
Income taxes expense  6,373   3,702   17,919   13,316 
                 
Net income $18,044  $16,587  $49,896  $45,323 
                 
Basic earnings per common share $0.22  $0.20  $0.61  $0.55 
                 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.22  $0.20  $0.60  $0.55 
                 
Dividends declared per common share $0.04  $0.453  $0.093  $0.493 
                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2020  2019  2020 vs. 2019  2020 vs. 2019 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $85,074  $82,931  $2,143   2.6%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  8,549   12,056   (3,507)  (29.1)
Total Truckload revenue  93,623   94,987   (1,364)  (1.4)
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  69,002   59,281   9,721   16.4 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  9,335   11,053   (1,718)  (15.5)
Total Dedicated revenue  78,337   70,334   8,003   11.4 
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  19,991   19,336   655   3.4 
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  1,985   2,961   (976)  (33.0)
Total Intermodal revenue  21,976   22,297   (321)  (1.4)
                 
Brokerage revenue  22,075   27,355   (5,280)  (19.3)
                 
Total operating revenue $216,011  $214,973  $1,038   0.5%
                 
Operating income:                
Truckload $10,546  $6,956  $3,590   51.6%
Dedicated  11,024   9,920   1,104   11.1 
Intermodal  1,304   1,210   94   7.8 
Brokerage  1,526   1,948   (422)  (21.7)
Total operating income $24,400  $20,034  $4,366   21.8%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  88.7%  92.7%        
Dedicated  85.9   85.9         
Intermodal  94.1   94.6         
Brokerage  93.1   92.9         
Consolidated operating ratio  88.7%  90.7%        



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

          Dollar  Percentage 
          Change  Change 
  Nine Months  Nine Months  Nine Months 
  Ended  Ended  Ended 
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2020  2019  2020 vs. 2019  2020 vs. 2019 
Operating revenue:                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $254,897  $246,313  $8,584   3.5%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue  28,058   36,418   (8,360)  (23.0)
Total Truckload revenue  282,955   282,731   224   0.1 
                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  200,237   164,365   35,872   21.8 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue  28,564   30,704   (2,140)  (7.0)
Total Dedicated revenue  228,801   195,069   33,732   17.3 
                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue  59,127   56,618   2,509   4.4 
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue  6,830   9,253   (2,423)  (26.2)
Total Intermodal revenue  65,957   65,871   86   0.1 
                 
Brokerage revenue  69,328   82,415   (13,087)  (15.9)
                 
Total operating revenue $647,041  $626,086  $20,955   3.3%
                 
Operating income:                
Truckload $28,367  $22,556  $5,811   25.8%
Dedicated  31,009   23,135   7,874   34.0 
Intermodal  3,564   5,140   (1,576)  (30.7)
Brokerage  4,748   6,880   (2,132)  (31.0)
Total operating income $67,688  $57,711  $9,977   17.3%
                 
Operating ratio:                
Truckload  90.0%  92.0%        
Dedicated  86.4   88.1         
Intermodal  94.6   92.2         
Brokerage  93.2   91.7         
Consolidated operating ratio  89.5%  90.8%        



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months  Nine Months 
  Ended September 30,  Ended September 30, 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
Truckload Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $93,623  $94,987  $282,955  $282,731 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $3,955  $3,723  $3,865  $3,818 
Average tractors(1)  1,637   1,695   1,685   1,654 
Average miles per trip  546   545   554   545 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  10.2%  11.8%  10.8%  11.4%
Total miles (in thousands)  41,210   39,326   125,082   115,639 
                 
Dedicated Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $78,337  $70,334  $228,801  $195,069 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $3,295  $3,392  $3,304  $3,412 
Average tractors(1)  1,593   1,329   1,548   1,235 
Average miles per trip  304   312   306   316 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)  0.7%  0.7%  0.7%  0.7%
Total miles (in thousands)  33,843   28,859   98,553   79,700 
                 
Intermodal Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $21,976  $22,297  $65,957  $65,871 
Loads  9,306   8,897   27,736   26,578 
Average tractors  99   87   99   85 
                 
Brokerage Segment:                
Revenue (in thousands) $22,075  $27,355  $69,328  $82,415 
Loads  13,670   16,059   45,058   47,510 
                 
At September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:                
Total tractors(1)  3,329   3,137         
Average age of company tractors (in years)  1.7   1.8         
Total trailers  5,368   5,562         
Average age of company trailers (in years)  2.9   2.6         
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)  1.6   1.8         



  Three Months  Nine Months 
  Ended September 30,  Ended September 30, 
(In thousands) 2020  2019  2020  2019 
                 
Net cash provided by operating activities $50,640  $46,920  $154,707  $122,021 
Net cash (used for) investing activities  (34,558)  (52,719)  (93,748)  (98,489)
Net cash (used for) financing activities  (3,126)  (36,513)  (4,141)  (39,815)
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  82,672   81,982   82,472   81,912 
Diluted  83,279   82,701   83,098   82,618 


(1)Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 132 and 75 tractors as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 
  
(2)Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.