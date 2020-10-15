SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Q3 Highlights

Worldwide da Vinci procedures increased approximately 7% compared with the third quarter of 2019, reflecting a partial recovery from the significant disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company shipped 195 da Vinci Surgical Systems, a decrease of 29% compared with 275 in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company grew its da Vinci Surgical System installed base to 5,865 systems as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 8% compared with 5,406 as of the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 revenue of $1,078 million decreased 4% compared with $1,128 million in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 revenue included a $23 million decrease in service revenue relating to our previously announced Customer Relief Program.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income was $314 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared with $397 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income included $62 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, of other income related to unrealized gains on strategic investments.

Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP* net income was $334 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, compared with $409 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company launched Intuitive Ventures, an inaugural $100 million fund focused on investment opportunities in companies that share Intuitive's commitment to advancing positive outcomes in healthcare.



Q3 Financial Summary

Gross profit, income from operations, net income, net income per diluted share, and diluted shares are reported on a GAAP and non-GAAP* basis. The non-GAAP* measures are described below and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Third quarter 2020 revenue was $1,078 million, a decrease of 4% compared with $1,128 million in the third quarter of 2019. Lower third quarter revenue was driven by fewer system placements, primarily as a result of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a $23 million decrease in service revenue related to service fee credits from the previously announced Customer Relief Program.

Third quarter 2020 instruments and accessories revenue increased by 4% to $631 million, compared with $606 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily driven by approximately 7% growth in da Vinci procedure volume.

Third quarter 2020 systems revenue decreased by 21% to $268 million, compared with $339 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company shipped 195 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 275 systems in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter 2020 system shipments included 68 systems shipped under operating lease and usage-based arrangements, compared with 92 systems in the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP income from operations decreased to $270 million, compared with $366 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of the significant impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the Customer Relief Program. Third quarter 2020 GAAP income from operations included share-based compensation expense of $107 million, compared with $89 million in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP* income from operations decreased to $402 million, compared with $462 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income was $314 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared with $397 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income included excess tax benefits of $48 million, or $0.40 per share, compared with $29 million, or $0.24 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income included $62 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, of other income related to unrealized gains on strategic investments. As a result of the enactment of Swiss tax reform, third quarter 2019 GAAP net income included a tax benefit from the re-measurement of Swiss deferred tax assets of $51 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. These benefits are excluded from non-GAAP net income.

Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP* net income was $334 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, compared with $409 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with $6.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, an increase of $287 million during the quarter, primarily driven by cash generated from operations.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

During the first nine months of 2020, the Company has experienced a significant impact to its procedure volumes and system placements, as healthcare systems around the world diverted resources to meet the increasing demands of responding to and managing COVID-19. The impact and timing of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business differs by geography. In the U.S., for example, while da Vinci procedures have recovered a significant portion of the pre-COVID-19 levels, the resurgence of COVID-19 in some states has had, and will likely continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company’s procedure volumes. Due to the continued uncertainty around the scope and duration of the pandemic and the timing of global recovery and economic normalization, we cannot, at this time, reliably estimate the future impact on our operations and financial results.

“We are pleased with procedure results in the third quarter and the concerted efforts of our team across our business," said Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart. “We remain focused on supporting our customers and on product and process innovation now and in the long term.”

Additional supplemental financial and procedure information has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Intuitive website at https://isrg.gcs-web.com/.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Intuitive will hold a teleconference at 1:30 p.m. PDT today to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results. The call will be webcast by Nasdaq OMX and can be accessed on Intuitive’s website at www.intuitive.com or by dialing (877) 692-8955 using the access code 4083020.

*About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share (“EPS”), and non-GAAP diluted shares. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding items such as intangible asset charges, share-based compensation (“SBC”) expenses, and other special items. Intangible asset charges consist of non-cash charges, such as the amortization of intangible assets, as well as in-process R&D charges. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to its historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, and (2) they are used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP gross profit. The Company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit, excluding intangible asset charges, expenses related to SBC, and litigation charges and recoveries.

Non-GAAP income from operations. The Company defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations, excluding intangible asset charges, certain acquisition-related items for the re-measurement of contingent consideration, expenses related to SBC, and litigation charges and recoveries.

Non-GAAP net income and EPS. The Company defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss), excluding intangible asset charges, non-cash impairment charges and recoveries, certain acquisition-related items for the re-measurement of contingent consideration, expenses related to SBC, litigation charges and recoveries, unrealized gains on strategic investments, adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture, net of the related tax effects, and tax adjustments, including the excess tax benefits or deficiencies associated with SBC arrangements, the one-time impact of the enactment of the 2019 Swiss tax reform, and the net tax effects related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets. The Company excludes the one-time impact of the enactment of the 2019 Swiss tax reform, because it is discrete in nature, and excludes the excess tax benefits or deficiencies associated with SBC arrangements as well as the tax effects associated with non-cash amortization of deferred tax assets related to intra-entity non-inventory transfers, because the Company does not believe these items correlate with the on-going results of its core operations. The tax effects of the non-GAAP items are determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate, which is commonly referred to as the with-and-without method. Without excluding these tax effects, investors would only see the gross effect that these non-GAAP adjustments had on the Company’s operating results. The Company’s calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate is generally higher than its GAAP effective tax rate. The Company defines non-GAAP EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by non-GAAP diluted shares, which are calculated as GAAP weighted average outstanding shares plus dilutive potential shares outstanding during the period.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures versus measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS exclude items such as intangible asset charges, re-measurement of contingent consideration, SBC, excess tax benefits or deficiencies associated with SBC arrangements, and non-cash amortization of deferred tax assets related to intra-entity transfer of non-inventory assets, which are primarily recurring items. SBC has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business. In addition, the components of the costs that the Company excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their results of operations. Management addresses these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS together with net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share calculated in accordance with GAAP.

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. UNAUDITED QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) Three months ended September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 September 30,

2019 Revenue: Instruments and accessories $ 630.6 $ 460.8 $ 606.2 Systems 267.8 261.0 338.6 Services (1) 179.3 130.3 183.4 Total revenue 1,077.7 852.1 1,128.2 Cost of revenue: Product 287.7 283.8 277.3 Service 65.7 65.4 65.3 Total cost of revenue 353.4 349.2 342.6 Gross profit 724.3 502.9 785.6 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 298.9 279.1 284.0 Research and development 155.0 143.2 135.9 Total operating expenses 453.9 422.3 419.9 Income from operations (2) 270.4 80.6 365.7 Interest and other income, net (3) 84.8 26.6 33.3 Income before taxes 355.2 107.2 399.0 Income tax expense (benefit) (4) 38.4 37.0 0.3 Net income 316.8 70.2 398.7 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture 2.9 2.2 1.9 Net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ 313.9 $ 68.0 $ 396.8 Net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Basic $ 2.68 $ 0.58 $ 3.44 Diluted (5) $ 2.60 $ 0.57 $ 3.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 117.3 116.8 115.4 Diluted 120.6 119.7 119.3 (1) Services revenue includes the effect of the following item: Customer relief program $ (23.1) $ (58.6) $ — (2) Income from operations includes the effect of the following item: Intangible asset charges $ (21.6) $ (12.4) $ (10.7) (3) Interest and other income, net includes the effect of the following item: Unrealized gains on strategic investments $ 61.7 $ — $ — (4) Income tax expense (benefit) includes the effect of the following items: Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements $ (47.9) $ (31.6) $ (28.8) One-time tax benefit related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform $ — $ — $ (51.3) Discrete tax expense arising from the conclusion of a tax matter $ — $ 36.8 $ — (5) Diluted net income per share includes the effect of the following items: Customer relief program, net of tax $ (0.15) $ (0.37) $ — Intangible asset charges, net of tax $ (0.15) $ (0.09) $ (0.08) Unrealized gains on strategic investments, net of tax $ 0.39 $ — $ — Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements $ 0.40 $ 0.26 $ 0.24 One-time tax benefit related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform $ — $ — $ 0.43 Discrete tax expense arising from the conclusion of a tax matter $ — $ (0.31) $ —





INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. UNAUDITED NINE MONTHS ENDED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenue: Instruments and accessories $ 1,708.9 $ 1,737.0 Systems 812.1 929.9 Services (1) 508.3 533.9 Total revenue 3,029.3 3,200.8 Cost of revenue: Product 868.2 807.1 Service 195.7 179.5 Total cost of revenue 1,063.9 986.6 Gross profit 1,965.4 2,214.2 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 886.1 836.6 Research and development 445.3 400.7 Total operating expenses 1,331.4 1,237.3 Income from operations (2) 634.0 976.9 Interest and other income, net (3) 136.5 93.6 Income before taxes 770.5 1,070.5 Income tax expense (4) 67.3 51.4 Net income 703.2 1,019.1 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture 7.8 (2.5) Net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ 695.4 $ 1,021.6 Net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Basic $ 5.95 $ 8.86 Diluted (5) $ 5.80 $ 8.56 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 116.8 115.3 Diluted 120.0 119.4 (1) Services revenue includes the effect of the following item: Customer relief program $ (81.7) $ — (2) Income from operations includes the effect of the following item: Intangible asset charges $ (47.3) $ (51.5) (3) Interest and other income, net includes the effect of the following item: Unrealized gains on strategic investments $ 61.7 $ — (4) Income tax expense includes the effect of the following items: Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements $ (144.8) $ (112.8) One-time tax benefit related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform $ — $ (51.3) Discrete tax expense arising from the conclusion of a tax matter $ 36.8 $ — (5) Diluted net income per share includes the effect of the following items: Customer relief program, net of tax $ (0.52) $ — Intangible asset charges, net of tax $ (0.34) $ (0.38) Unrealized gains on strategic investments, net of tax $ 0.39 $ — Excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation arrangements $ 1.21 $ 0.94 One-time tax benefit related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform $ — $ 0.43 Discrete tax expense arising from the conclusion of a tax matter $ (0.31) $ —





INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN MILLIONS) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments $ 6,361.4 $ 5,845.2 Accounts receivable, net 588.6 645.2 Inventory 662.9 595.5 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,509.7 1,272.9 Goodwill 336.3 307.2 Deferred tax assets 360.3 425.6 Other assets 798.3 641.6 Total assets $ 10,617.5 $ 9,733.2 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 972.7 $ 1,083.3 Deferred revenue 358.1 365.2 Total liabilities 1,330.8 1,448.5 Stockholders’ equity 9,286.7 8,284.7 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,617.5 $ 9,733.2





INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 GAAP gross profit $ 724.3 $ 502.9 $ 785.6 $ 1,965.4 $ 2,214.2 Share-based compensation expense 22.6 19.2 17.8 59.8 48.9 Intangible asset charges 9.9 9.8 8.8 29.4 25.7 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 756.8 $ 531.9 $ 812.2 $ 2,054.6 $ 2,288.8 GAAP income from operations $ 270.4 $ 80.6 $ 365.7 $ 634.0 $ 976.9 Share-based compensation expense 105.8 95.9 88.9 292.3 246.6 Intangible asset charges 21.6 12.4 10.7 47.3 51.5 Litigation recoveries — — — (1.2) — Acquisition-related items 4.6 4.4 (3.0) 7.6 4.1 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 402.4 $ 193.3 $ 462.3 $ 980.0 $ 1,279.1 GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ 313.9 $ 68.0 $ 396.8 $ 695.4 $ 1,021.6 Share-based compensation expense 105.8 95.9 88.9 292.3 246.6 Intangible asset charges 21.6 12.4 10.7 47.3 51.5 Litigation recoveries — — — (1.2) — Impairment charges — — — — 0.7 Acquisition-related items 4.6 4.4 (3.0) 7.6 4.1 Unrealized gains on strategic investments (61.7) — — (61.7) — Tax adjustments (1) (46.0) (44.1) (83.2) (180.1) (206.8) Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture (4.4) (4.3) (1.4) (10.7) (9.4) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ 333.8 $ 132.3 $ 408.8 $ 788.9 $ 1,108.3 GAAP net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. - diluted $ 2.60 $ 0.57 $ 3.33 $ 5.80 $ 8.56 Share-based compensation expense 0.88 0.80 0.75 2.44 2.07 Intangible asset charges 0.19 0.10 0.09 0.40 0.43 Litigation recoveries — — — (0.01) — Impairment charges — — — — 0.01 Acquisition-related items 0.04 0.04 (0.03) 0.06 0.03 Unrealized gains on strategic investments (0.51) — — (0.51) — Tax adjustments (1) (0.39) (0.36) (0.70) (1.52) (1.74) Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint venture (0.04) (0.04) (0.01) (0.09) (0.08) Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. - diluted $ 2.77 $ 1.11 $ 3.43 $ 6.57 $ 9.28 (1) For the three months ended September 30, 2020, tax adjustments included: (a) excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements of $(47.9) million, or $(0.40) per diluted share; (b) tax impact related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets of $11.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share; and (c) other tax adjustments effects determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate of $(9.4) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, tax adjustments included: (a) excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements of $(144.8) million, or $(1.21) per diluted share; (b) tax impact related to intra-entity transfers of non-inventory assets of $33.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share; and (c) other tax adjustments effects determined by applying a calculated non-GAAP effective tax rate of $(69.1) million, or $(0.59) per diluted share.

