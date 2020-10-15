CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its third quarter 2020 results before markets open on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time).





CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jeff Hart and other members of the senior executive team will participate in the call.

To listen live:



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340 To listen to a recording (after 11 a.m. MT on Oct. 29):



Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413

Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010

Passcode: 5374

Duration: Available until November 29, 2020

Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at https://huskyenergy.com/investors/conference-calls-presentations.asp



Investor and Media Inquiries:



Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services

403-298-7088