SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Relevant Period: Before Oct. 8, 2020

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Investigation:

The investigation centers on the accuracy of ACMR’s reported financial results, including its gross margins, revenues, related party transactions, and certain expenses.

ACMR and senior management have repeatedly assured investors of the adequacy of the company’s internal controls over financial reporting and repeatedly touted its revenue and earnings growth.

But, on Oct. 8, 2020, J Capital Research published a report, entitled “Dirty business,” bringing all of management’s prior statements into serious question.

More specifically, J Capital concludes ACMR is a fraud, over-reporting both revenue and profit. According to the report, “ACMR reports industry-beating gross margins of 47%” but “[w]e believe the real gross margins are half at best.” J Capital also concludes revenues are overstated by 15-20%, undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company, the key means by which ACMR tunnels over-reported profit out of the company may be through about $20 million in overstated inventory and through cash that is inflated or compromised, and warranty and service costs are understated by at least $11 million.

This news sent the price of ACMR shares sharply lower during intraday trading on Oct. 8, 2020.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether ACMR cooked its books, thereby misleading its investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

