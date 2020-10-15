Ribbon cutting event and check presentation outside of The Asylum Hill Boys & Girls Club location commemorating Stop & Shop's $75,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford funding food security and nutritional education programs.

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With many Hartford-area families facing increased financial strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stop & Shop today announced a $75,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford. This grant will assist the Boys & Girls Club in running a food pantry at each of its three locations, and in providing nutrition education to its members and their families.



“As we approach the holiday season and families continue to face challenges of food insecurity, this grant will offer immediate aid to the children and families that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford supports,” shares Stephen Iasimone, Regional Vice President of Stop & Shop. “Stop & Shop is proud to assist in the creation of these on-campus food pantries and access programs helping to ensure access to food and nutritional education year-round.”

Stop & Shop’s $75,000 donation will benefit 300 Hartford Boys & Girls Club members ranging in age from 6-18. The grant support will be divided among the Club’s three Hartford campuses located on Sigourney Street, Chandler Street and Broad Street. Each Club location will be opening a food pantry for their individual members and will focus on providing nutrition education and other wellness activities, helping to ensure kids remain nourished in mind, body and spirit.

“In this unsettling time, it is important that we provide a healthy environment for our club members and their families,” said Sam Gray, President, and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford. “Partnering with Stop & Shop allows our members access to healthy meals, be educated on good nutrition and food sustainability as well as learning to make smart food choices.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony held on Thursday, October 15th at the Asylum Hill Boys & Girls Club located on 170 Sigourney Street in Hartford, Connecticut commemorated the pantries’ opening, further solidifying Stop & Shop and the Boys & Girls Club’s commitment to eradicating food insecurity in the Hartford community.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford:

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information, please visit www.bgchartford.org.

