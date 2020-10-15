Reference is made to the announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA on 16 October 2020 concerning the completion of a private placement with total gross proceeds of approximately NOK 200 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced:16 October 2020
Last day including right:15 October 2020
First day excluding right:16 October 2020
Record date:19 October 2020
EGM date:On or about 11 November 2020
Maximum number of new shares:4,938,271
Subscription price:NOK 8.10
Shall the rights be listedNo

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.