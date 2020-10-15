CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Mortgage Centre Canada (“MCC”), a member of the Dominion Lending Centres Group (“DLCG”), has entered into a franchise agreement with Premiere Mortgage Centre Inc. (“Premiere”). Premiere has over 180 mortgage professionals throughout offices across Ontario and Atlantic Canada. In fiscal 2019, Premiere originated ~$2.2 billion in funded mortgages representing ~5% anticipated growth for DLCG’s overall annual mortgage origination volume. Premiere is led by two prominent industry professionals in Don MacVicar and Kerri Reed.



Gary Mauris, Chairman of the Corporation and CEO of DLCG, commented: “We are incredibly pleased to be working with the Premiere Group. They are highly respected industry veterans with some of the top mortgage professionals in Canada. Don MacVicar and Kerri Reed are exceptional leaders and their commitment to their team, this industry and their clients makes us extremely proud to have them with our group.”

Don MacVicar, President of Premiere, noted: “Kerri and I wanted the best mortgage brokerage platform and technology available for our team to help us grow our business to the next level. MCC’s commitment to supporting their mortgage professionals, and DLCG’s market-leading technology Velocity, made MCC our top choice. We look forward to many productive years with MCC.”.

Rich Spence, President of MCC, remarked: “Mortgage Centre Canada is highly respected and is the longest established mortgage network in Canada. Having Don, Kerri and Premiere's agents join our network, and assisting them in their next phase of growth, is exciting for all of us at MCC.”

About Dominion Lending Centres Group

The DLC Group of Companies is Canada’s leading and largest mortgage brokerage with over $40 billion in funded mortgages in 2019. The DLC Group operates through three main subsidiaries, Dominion Lending Centres, Mortgage Centre Canada and Mortgage Architects and has operations in all 13 provinces and territories. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~6,000 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a

permanent investment approach.

The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FCF”.

For further information, please refer to the Corporation’s website at www.advantagecapital.ca.

