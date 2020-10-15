Oslo, 16 October 2020

The board of directors of Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company") resolved on 15 October 2020 to issue 600,000 incentive subscription rights to an employee in the Thinfilm group. The grant was made under the Company's 2020 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.3724 per share. The subscription rights vest by 50% per year over two years and expire on 19 August 2025. Following the grants, there are 78,474,779 subscription rights issued and outstanding in Thinfilm.

Contact:

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.