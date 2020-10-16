PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the September 2020 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday October 20, 2020.
Call Details
Australia: Tuesday October 20, 2020
(Perth – 6:00am)
(Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am)
Canada: Monday October 19, 2020
(Toronto – 6:00pm)
(Vancouver – 3:00pm)
UK: Monday October 19, 2020
(London – 11:00pm)
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pWKi4PAGS5uYFYZ6fW8pXw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 840 2090 6290
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
Australia
+61 8 7150 1149 or
+61 3 7018 2005
Singapore
+65 3165 1065
Canada
+1 778 907 2071
USA
+1 669 900 9128
New Zealand
+64 9 884 6780
United Kingdom
+44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference
The conference call will feature Managing Director Jeff Quartermaine and Group General Manager BD and IR Andrew Grove.
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:
Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)
Perseus Mining Limited
Subiaco, AUSTRALIA
