“The Jukebox of Life” (published by Balboa Press) is a series of vignettes describing Barnhill’s life stories that are both factual and symbolic. The stories center on human experiences, his hopes, and his determination to achieve his secret goals and dreams. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Jukebox-Life-My-Line/dp/1982240229.

Barnhill’s journey has many beginnings and endings as he narrates vignettes of stories that shaped his childhood including a traumatic relationship with his father, his quest to overcome his background and become a world-class hurdler in the Olympic trials, feeling survivor’s guilt from his Vietnam War deferment, to finding his professional calling as a psychotherapist while working with schizophrenic patients. He also details about how earning his doctorate reinforced the value of his intelligence, and working in an intensive care unit where his brother passed away gave him a sense of purpose, respect and humility.

The outcome of his more than 30 years of helping patients through therapy, and reflections of his life experiences are encapsulated in an excerpt from the book:

In truth, selfishness does not mean that you can’t help others or even sacrifice for your family or others. What happens, all too often through no fault of anyone involved, is that someone unwittingly gives up, or sacrifices more of themselves, or their personality, than they may have realized at the time. The question is, who is to say how we monitor ourselves so that we don’t bankrupt our soul for others, regardless of how worthy or righteous the cause?

“‘The Jukebox of Life’ has a universal appeal because almost everyone can relate to its stories from their own life experiences,” Barnhill said. “I hope these stories can make a positive difference to someone who may feel lost, alone or depressed. There is hope in our lives and we can overcome imagined or real obstacles to be happy with ourselves.”

About the Author

A nationally certified mental health counselor with over 30 years of clinical experience, George Wallace-Barnhill, Ph.D., has served as clinical director of drug and alcohol programs, as well as an intensive trauma program for women. He has conducted research on stress on ICU nurses and safety in anesthesia and surgery while serving as an assistant professor in anesthesia and surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. In private practice, he treats individuals with phobias, grief and loss as well as addiction recovery, dissociative disorders and counsels families and individuals about their personal relationships and goals. He has a comprehensive non-pathological approach to help patients achieve success by helping them to understand the connection between emotions, behaviors, thoughts and perceptions, to achieve a more rational and positive sense of self.

