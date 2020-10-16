Oslo, 16 October 2020: Scatec Solar has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in SN Power, a leading hydropower developer and IPP, from Norfund for a total equity value of USD 1,166 million.



The acquisition forms an important part of Scatec Solar’s broadened growth strategy, with an ambition to become a global large-scale player in solar, hydro, wind and storage solutions, and an integrator of high-value infrastructure solutions.

Scatec Solar and SN Power have a unique and complementary portfolio of assets, geographical footprint and capabilities, and will together hold a large project pipeline across solar, hydro, wind and storage.

The combined company will have 450 employees, power plants in 14 countries and gross 3.3 GW of plants in operation and under construction. When all plants are in full operation from early 2021, the median annual production is expected to be 4.1 TWh.

“Hydropower and solar PV are complementary technologies, resulting in new project opportunities, for instance floating solar on hydro reservoirs. With this transaction we see great potential in broader project origination and geographical expansion into growth markets in South East Asia and Sub-Sahara Africa. SN Power adds scale and significant cash flow from operating plants and will raise stakeholder value; benefiting customers, employees, shareholders, business partners and the societies in which we operate,” says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.

“Norfund’s investment in SN Power has contributed to job creation, improved living conditions and avoided carbon emissions. By mobilising private capital in SN Power, we can recycle significant funds for new investments, demonstrating the effectiveness of using development aid to invest in clean energy in developing countries,” says Tellef Thorleifsson, CEO of Norfund.

Key transaction highlights

Scatec Solar has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in SN Power AS from Norfund for a total equity value of USD 1,166 million.

The transaction includes SN Power’s portfolio of hydropower assets in the Philippines, Laos and Uganda with a total gross capacity of 1.4 GW (net 0.5 GW) and gross median production of 6.1 TWh (net 1.8 TWh).

SN Power has a project pipeline totaling gross 2.5 GW mainly across Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Scatec Solar will further accelerate growth and have a combined project pipeline of 9.5 GW across solar, hydro, wind and storage.

Norfund, the Norwegian Investment Fund for developing countries, has been a long-term partner of Scatec Solar in a successful private-public partnership. As part of this transaction, the parties will establish a new joint venture for SN Power’s Sub-Saharan Africa hydro assets and to develop the hydropower pipeline in the region. Norfund will retain a 49% stake and Scatec Solar hold 51% in the Joint Venture and Scatec Solar will be the operator.

Compelling strategic benefits

Hydropower has inherently attractive characteristics including storage, perpetual asset life, and low operational risk and gearing.

Technological and geographical diversification further enhances cash flow resilience and increases optionality with respect to profitable growth.

Leverages Scatec Solar’s long-standing emerging markets expertise within project development and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) to accelerate growth

Scatec Solar and SN Power are a strong cultural fit. Rooted in Norway’s industrial tradition, both companies are ambitious front-runners in green energy in emerging markets, while adhering to the highest standards in ESG.

With SN Power, Scatec Solar will strengthen its position as a partner for governments and communities that are seeking economic growth. The Company will also be more relevant for corporate customers seeking cleaner and more affordable energy and for shareholders who wish to position themselves in the rapidly growing renewable energy space.

Financial details

In 2019, SN Power had proportionate revenues of NOK 1,766 million and EBITDA of NOK 1,149 million, and the combined company had proportionate revenue of NOK 8,108 million and EBITDA of NOK 2,720 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 34%

The acquisition is fully funded through a combination of cash available from Scatec Solar’s balance sheet, a USD 200 million vendor note, a USD 150 million term loan and a USD 700 million acquisition financing from Nordea, DNB, BNP Paribas and Swedbank. The acquisition finance is available until 12 months after transaction close and is expected to be refinanced through debt and equity.

The combined company will hold proportionate net debt, including a of NOK 18 billion of which NOK 6.8 billion at group level - including the term loan and acquisition financing.

The acquisition offers an attractive opportunity to create significant value for Scatec Solar’s shareholders and is expected to deliver returns well above Scatec Solar’s cost of equity and be highly accretive to underlying earnings in 2020 and beyond

Through the addition of high quality, long-term earnings, the transaction further diversifies the group’s cash flows and strengthens Scatec Solar’s ability to accelerate further growth

The transaction is conditional upon customary regulatory approvals and local competition approvals and is likely to be completed in the first half of 2021. Until then the two companies will continue to operate as separate entities.

Integration preparations will start immediately. Scatec Solar will continue to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) and intends to change its name to Scatec.

For additional information, see the attached investor presentation.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan (financial), SpareBank1 Markets (financial), Selmer (legal), EY (financial and tax due diligence), Multiconsult (environmental & social due diligence) and Sweco (technical and environmental & social due diligence) acted as advisors to Scatec Solar in connection with the transaction.

Invitation to investor presentation today at 10:00 am CEST

A presentation for investors and analysts followed by a Q&A session will be held at Felix Konferansesenter in Oslo and through a live webcast today at 10:00 am CEST. To attend the live presentation, please email: ir@scatecsolar.com . You can follow the webcast from our website: www.scatecsolar.com , or this direct link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20201016_3 . You may ask questions through the webcast solution, or email your question to ir@scatecsolar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mikkel Tørud, CFO, tel: +47 976 99 144, ir@scatecsolar.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364, ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent renewable power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SSO’. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com . For images, see www.scatecsolar.com/image-gallery/

Important information

This announcement is not and does not form a part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Scatec Solar ASA (the "Company"). The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "strategy", "intends", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control.

Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in investment levels and need for the Company’s services, changes in the general economic, political and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operate, the Company’s ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, changes in the Company’s ability to engage in commercially acceptable acquisitions and strategic investments, and changes in laws and regulation and the potential impact of legal proceedings and actions. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by forward-looking statements. The Company does not provide any guarantees that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this announcement are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or any obligation to update or revise the statements in this announcement to reflect subsequent events. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this announcement or any of its attachments.

The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update, confirm, or to release publicly any revisions to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities of the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment