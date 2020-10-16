Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Landscape - Netherlands" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new service 'Data Centre Landscape' provides a complete searchable analysis of the key 3rd party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the Netherlands of which we identified 108.
The data can be searched by:
Additionally, the Data Centre Analysis data sheet provides the following summary analysis:
Output:
A detailed excel based model for the Netherlands, with a number of categories listed for each country including - Data Centre Provider, Data Centre Facility, Data Centre raised floor space (in m2), Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP in MW) and the Data Centre Business Model indicated.
The excel spreadsheet is a search function for each category which allows the user to perform his or her own analysis. Analysis section Data provides aggregated average rack space pricing by the key Data Centre geographical clusters for the Netherlands.
Additional Benefits:
The service also provides an indicative facility tier grade, Data Centre power density and additional notes on each Data Centre provider.
Each Data Centre Landscape excel spreadsheet also includes a Methodology section and an Analysis section. Under the Analysis section, the service highlights the key trends in the Netherlands and the key new Data Centre facility build outs in the Netherlands since the last subscription service was published.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u03nhs
