Chipmakers are, according to our research, holding on to their existing orders. There are no indications, for now, that they plan to make cancellations. In addition, we believe KLA's tool is required for foundry and logic chips, rather than memory chips, for which demand is more volatile. We therefore do not expect significant order cancellations for KLA's tools.



The demand for semiconductor equipment is largely driven by the additional tools required for chipmakers to migrate to leading-edge nodes. For KLA, this is especially the case because its tool is required in foundry and logic chip manufacturing processes. Foundry and logic players are, compared to memory chip manufacturers, more committed to shrinkage. In addition, its tool is crucial for developing new processes. With capacity-driven capex slowing down, semiconductor equipment demand may prove resilient if chipmakers migrate more aggressively to the leading edge nodes.



China has been actively expanding its semiconductor capacity and manufacturing facilities. Its foundry and logic chip vendors are at least a few generations behind the leaders in the market. However, China remains committed to making progress on its semiconductor roadmap. In our view, KLA's tool will be used more intensively when the chipmakers are at R&D stages compared to the manufacturing phase. China currently spends about $5 billion on wafer fab equipment so it could help to offset a potential capex cut from large chip manufacturers.



This report offers a complete analysis of the Process Control market, segmented as:



Lithography Metrology; Wafer Inspection/Defect Review; Thin Film Metrology; and Other Process Control Systems. Each of these sectors is further segmented. Market shares of competitors for all segment is presented.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Metrology/Inspection Technologies

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Imaging Techniques

3.2.1 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

3.2.2 Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

3.3 Scanning Probe Microscopes

3.3.1 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)

3.3.2 Scanning Tunneling Microscopy (STM)

3.3.3 Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM)

3.3.4 AFM Types

3.3.4.1 Contact AFM

3.3.4.2 Dynamic Force Mode AFM Techniques

3.3.5 Scanning Surface Potential Microscopy (SSPM)

3.4 Optical Techniques

3.4.1 Scatterometry

3.4.1.1 Ellipsometry

3.4.1.2 Reflectometry

3.4.1.3 Scatterometry Developments

3.4.2 Total Reflection X-Ray Fluorescence (TXRF)

3.4.3 Energy Dispersive X-Ray Analysis (EDX)

3.4.4 Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)

3.4.4.1 Surface Imaging Using SIMS

3.4.4.2 SIMS Depth Profiling

3.4.5 Auger Electron Spectroscopy

3.4.6 Focused Ion Beam (FIB)

3.4.7 X-Ray Reflectometry (XRR)

3.4.8 X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS)

3.4.9 Rutherford Backscattering (RBS)

3.4.10 Optical Acoustics Metrology

3.4.11 Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)

3.4.12 Thermally-Induced Voltage Alteration (TIVA)

3.4.13 Optical Second Harmonic Generation (SHG)

3.5 Film Thickness And Roughness

3.5.1 Surface Inspection Technology

3.5.2 Dimensional Technology

3.5.3 Stylus Profilometer



Chapter 4 Defect Review/Wafer Inspection

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Defect Review

4.2.1 SEM Defect Review

4.2.2 Optical Defect Review

4.2.3 Other Defect Review

4.3 Patterned Wafer Inspection

4.3.1 E-Beam Patterned Wafer Inspection

4.3.2 Optical Patterned Wafer Inspection

4.4 Unpatterned Wafer Inspection

4.5 Macro-Defect Inspection



Chapter 5 Thin Film Metrology

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Front End Applications

5.1.2 Back End Applications

5.2 Metal Thin-Film Metrology

5.3 Non-Metal Thin-Film Metrology

5.4 Substrate/Other Thin Film Metrology



Chapter 6 Lithography Metrology

6.1 Overlay

6.2 CD

6.3 Mask (Reticle) Metrology/Inspection



Chapter 7 Market Forecast

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

7.3 Market Forecast

7.3.1 Total Process Control Market Forecast

7.3.2 Lithography Metrology Market Forecast

7.3.2.1 Overlay Market Forecast

7.3.2.2 CD Measurement Market Forecast

7.3.2.3 Mask Inspection Market Forecast

7.3.2.4 Mask Metrology Market Forecast

7.3.3 Wafer Inspection / Defect Review Market

7.3.3.1 Patterned Wafer Inspection Market Forecast

7.3.3.2 Defect Review Market Forecast

7.3.3.3 Unpatterned Wafer Inspection Market Forecast

7.3.3.4 Macro Defect Detection Market Forecast

7.3.4 Thin Film Metrology Market Forecast

7.3.4.1 Non-Metal Thin Film Metrology Market Forecast

7.3.4.2 Substrate / Other Thin Film Metrology Market Forecast

7.3.5 Other Process Control Systems Market Forecast

7.3.6 Back-End Metrology/Inspection Market Forecast



Chapter 8 Integrated/In-Situ Metrology/Inspection Trends

8.1 Introduction

8.2 In-Situ Metrology

8.3 Integrated Metrology

8.3.1 Benefits

8.3.2 Limitations



Chapter 9 Key Drivers

9.1 3D

9.2 Back End Metrology Inspection

9.3 300mm/450mm Wafers

9.4 Copper Metrology

9.5 Low-K Dielectrics

9.6 Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

9.7 Ion Implant



The Information Network

