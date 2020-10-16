Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tracking Mistakes in AI: Using Vigilance to Avoid Errors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest research Report, Tracking Mistakes in AI: Use Vigilance to Avoid Errors, discusses modes in which data models can deliver biased results, and the ways and means by which financial institutions (FIs) can correct for these biases.



AI models reflect existing biases if these biases are not explicitly eliminated by the data scientists developing the systems. Constant monitoring of the entire operation is required to detect these shifts. The remedy for such lack of focus is training.



Highlights of the research note include:

A glossary of terms

The various modes in which data can evidence biases

Solutions

Prophylactic methods

The appeal - and danger - of shortcuts

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Examples of Mistakes Already Seen In Market

Apple Card

Risk Assessment Scoring

Other Inappropriate Use Cases

4. Definition of "Errors and Mistakes" Used In This Report



5. Why AI Mistakes Must be Avoided

Why Mistakes May Become More Frequent

6. Data Management Becomes More Important



7. Problems in the Model

Feature selection errors

8. Inappropriate Use



9. Conclusion



10. Related Research



11. Endnotes

Glossary of Terms Used Frequently In this Report

Number of AI Solution Categories Reported By Large Banks, By Functional Area

Data Management and AI Must Work Together

Companies Mentioned

Apple

ProPublica

The Federal Reserve

The Verge

