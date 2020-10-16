Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tracking Mistakes in AI: Using Vigilance to Avoid Errors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This latest research Report, Tracking Mistakes in AI: Use Vigilance to Avoid Errors, discusses modes in which data models can deliver biased results, and the ways and means by which financial institutions (FIs) can correct for these biases.
AI models reflect existing biases if these biases are not explicitly eliminated by the data scientists developing the systems. Constant monitoring of the entire operation is required to detect these shifts. The remedy for such lack of focus is training.
Highlights of the research note include:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Examples of Mistakes Already Seen In Market
4. Definition of "Errors and Mistakes" Used In This Report
5. Why AI Mistakes Must be Avoided
6. Data Management Becomes More Important
7. Problems in the Model
8. Inappropriate Use
9. Conclusion
10. Related Research
11. Endnotes
Companies Mentioned
