The dispatch console systems market was valued at US$ 2.11 Bn in 2019 is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2028.



The growing need for efficient interoperable communication during mission-critical operations is identified as the major factor driving the dispatch console systems market. In addition, the introduction of advanced dispatch consoles with improved features is expected to trigger the replacement of conventional dispatch systems. The dispatch console industry is witnessing a shift in paradigm from TDM-based dispatch systems to IP-based systems. The ongoing transition is one of the major trends prevailing in the industry and is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.



These factors are expected to contribute towards a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period 2020 - 2028.



Although issues such as high capital cost, data security, and consolidation of communication emergency services have somewhat stagnated the market growth, the advancements in communication technology is expected to offer the necessary push during the forecast period.



The public safety segment covering law enforcement agencies, emergency & medical services, fire department, and crisis management centers was the largest application segment in the global dispatch console systems market, accounting for over one-fourth of the global market revenue in 2019.



Effective and seamless communication among public safety personnel and dispatchers is crucial for the quick and cost-effective accomplishment of the mission-critical operation at hand. The ability of dispatch console systems to patch multiple connected resources (ex - land mobile radio units) enables public safety agencies to achieve seamless group communication necessary during an emergency or mission-critical operation. Although the public safety segment is expected to remain the dominant application segment during the forecast period, it is expected to witness comparatively slower growth.



The slow growth can be majorly attributed to the consolidation of public safety answering points (PSAP), especially in the developed markets like the U.S. Growing demand for seamless interoperable communication in transport infrastructure, especially airports is expected to boost demand for dispatch console systems in transport applications. Thus, the transport application segment comprising air transport, rail transport, road transport, and water transport is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



In 2019, North America was the largest dispatch console systems market in terms of both revenue and shipments. U.S. was the largest dispatch console systems market in North America. The dominance is majorly on account of the growing demand for wireless communication solutions in military, federal organizations, and public safety agencies. Furthermore, initiatives taken by the U.S. government to equip defense forces with sophisticated wireless communication solutions have been instrumental in boosting the demand for land mobile radios in the country.



This, in turn, is supporting the demand for dispatch console systems capable of linking multiple land mobile radio units for effective group communication during mission-critical operations. The developed markets like North America and Europe have already matured and are expected to exhibit comparatively sluggish growth in the coming years.



On the other hand, the Asia Pacific and emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa are expected to offer better growth opportunities during the forecast period, majorly on account of the latent demand from transportation, utilities, and mining application domain.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Dispatch Console Market Industry Snapshot



3. Global Dispatch Console Market Analysis

3.1. Dispatch Console Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Opportunity Matrix

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Dispatch Console Manufacturers



4. Global Dispatch Console Market, By Application 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.2. Transportation

4.3. Public Safety

4.4. Utilities

4.5. Manufacturing

4.6. Government and Military

4.7. Others (Mining, Natural Resource Extraction, etc.)



5. North America Dispatch Console Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



6. Europe Dispatch Console Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



7. Asia Pacific Dispatch Console Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



8. Rest of World Dispatch Console Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Motorola Solutions Inc.

9.2. Harris Corporation

9.3. Airbus DS Communications

9.4. Telex Radio Dispatch

9.5. Zetron, Inc.

9.6. Avtec Inc

9.7. EF Johnson Technologies, Inc

9.8. Omnitronics

9.9. Siemens Convergence Creators GmbH

9.10. Exelis, Inc

9.11. Pantel International



