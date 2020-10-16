Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoothies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smoothies Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smoothies estimated at US$20.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Fruit-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dairy-based segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Smoothies market in the U. S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smoothies - Promising Health Benefits to Drive Market Growth

Smoothie Market - Key Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Economies to Lead Future Growth

Functional Smoothies Market - Positioned for Growth

Fruit-Based Smoothies Dominate the Market

Innovative, Healthy, and Fortified Smoothies Flood the Market

Organic and Non-GMO Smoothies to Witness Significant Growth

High-Sugar Content, High Prices & Changing Consumer Tastes - Challenges Confronting Smoothies Market

Competitive Scenario

Product Differentiation - Critical Strategy for Success

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smoothies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (USA)

Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (USA)

Boost Juice (Australia)

Crussh Fit Food & Juice Bar (UK)

Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Ltd (UK)

Innocent Ltd. (UK)

Jamba Juice Company (USA)

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies (USA)

Naked Juice Company (USA)

Orange Julius of America (USA)

Planet Smoothie (USA)

Red Mango, Inc. (USA)

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies (USA)

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc. (USA)

Surf City Squeeze (USA)

Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (USA)

Suja Life, LLC (USA)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smoothie Market Turns Attention to Address the Unique Needs of Millennials

Customization Tops the List

Healthy Smoothies Market - Additional Health Benefits Drive Demand

Inherent Health Benefits of Smoothies to Drive Market Growth

Smoothie Blends with Premium Ingredients - How Healthy Are They?

Higher Fiber Content in Smoothies Makes the Category More Promising than Juices

Juices Vs Smoothies - An Unending Debate

Hectic Lifestyles Trigger On-the-Go Smoothie Consumption

Smoothies Emerge as Ideal Meal Replacements

Smoothie Bowls - The Next Big Trend in Healthy Foods Space

Consumers Show Inclination for Superfood Smoothies

Supercharged Green Juice & Smoothie Diet - The Latest Fad

Frozen Smoothies Market: Enhancing Shelf Life of Smoothies

Yogurt Smoothie Market - A Promising Market

Green Smoothies - Are Health Benefits Just Hype?

How Real is the Health Risk Associated with Smoothies?

Rapid Growth of Juice & Smoothie Bar Franchises

Smoothies Increasingly Making their Way into Restaurant Menus

Traditional Foodservice Operators & Juice Bars Looking to Transform into Smoothie Outlets

Smoothie Blending - An Attractive Proposition for C-Stores

Megatrends with Significant Implications for Smoothies Market

Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Packaging Innovations Facilitate Vendors to Expand Customer Base

New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



