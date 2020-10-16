October 16th marks the 75th World Food Day, and presents an exceptional set of challenges because of virus concerns and lockdown restrictions.

Riverdale, NJ, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading air filtration industry manufacturer Camfil joins organizations globally in celebrating World Food Day this year. With over fifty years of experience in the industry, including focused expertise in the food and beverage segment, Camfil will be sharing their insights into food quality via their blogs and social media channels.

What is World Food Day?

As one of the most celebrated days on the UN calendar, World Food Day commemorates the 1945 founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Action and initiatives from governments, businesses, media outlets, non-profit organizations and the general public “promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all,” according to the FAO.

Air Filtration is Essential for Safe Food Production

The importance of air filtration in the food and beverage production cannot be underestimated. The air quality in a production plant can vastly improve or diminish the quality of the end product, so it’s important to maximize air quality in the fight to solve hunger around the world.

“Across the world, the daily challenges facing the food & beverage industry have been intensifying for some time,” say expert Patrick Lally, Food & Beverage Segment Manager at Camfil USA, “This World Food Day, let's talk about the importance of food safety and how the right high-efficiency air filters can provide an effective and affordable solution.”

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

Camfil’s core belief is that clean air should be a human right. For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

