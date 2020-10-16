Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signature Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Software and Hardware), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Legal, Real Estate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital signature market is projected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 to USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.0% during the forecast period.



Government initiatives and transition toward digitalization to drive the overall market growth.

By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services in the digital signature market are critical as they provide support for the proper functioning of software and hardware solutions. Digital signature services comprise technical support services required to effectively integrate digital signature solutions, and technical expertise required to maintain and update digital signature software.



The deployment of PKI infrastructure with the existing system can be complex; hence, technical expertise is required for the proper integration and smooth running of digital signature solutions to achieve desired outputs. Therefore, various vendors are focusing on providing managed services in the digital signature market, whereas some vendors are outsourcing these services. Therefore, services segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By solution, Software segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Digital signature solution providers offer software to help organizations easily create digital signatures that comply with industry standards and offer support for working with accredited certified authorities. The software providers in the market are focusing on delivering encryption software, PKI solutions, email encryption solutions, and APIs to help end users securely sign documents. Software solutions, as compared to hardware solutions, are growing at a faster rate and contributing the maximum in terms of the market size in the digital signature market. Hence, there is significant adoption of software solutions across the globe.

Europe to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The awareness related to digital signature is being widely addressed in Europe and is further emphasized by strong government regulations. This section includes an analysis of the digital signature market in the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland).



Europe accounts for the second-highest share in the digital signature market during the forecast period. Digital signature in European countries is expected to be driven by high demand for high-end security solutions and superior customer experience regardless of the economic conditions. Therefore, Europe accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Digital Signature Market, by Component

7 Digital Signature Market, by Solution

8 Digital Signature Market, by Organization Size

9 Digital Signature Market, by Deployment Mode

10 Digital Signature Market, by Vertical

11 Digital Signature Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

Adobe

Alphatrust

Ascertia

Bit4Id

Comsigntrust

Digicert

Docusign

Entrust Datacard

Globalsign

Idemia

Identrust

Lawtrust

Multicert

Notarius

Onespan

Pandadoc

Primekey

Right-To-Win

Rntrust

Secured Signing

Signicat

Signiflow

Signix

Signority

Symtrax

Thales

Vintegris Tech

Zoho

