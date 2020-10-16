Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Etching: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report addresses the strategic issues impacting both the user and supplier of plasma etching equipment to the semiconductor industry. Markets for dry etching and stripping are analyzed and projected, and market share presented by each sector.



Etching equipment (or etcher) has high technology barriers due to the complexity and strict requirement of uniformity in the etching process, and etch is a key process in making critical dimensions within a chip. This area is primarily dominated by LAM Research, Tokyo Electron, and Applied Materials. These global leaders offer full etch equipment portfolio ranging from silicon etch (trench, gate, TSV), dielectric etch (Via, Contact, Side wall) and metal etch.



The etching process shapes thin films into certain patterns desired by wafer fabs by using chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. In non-EUV, multi-patterning increases lithography and etch/cleaning steps. 14nm requires double-patterning, with KrF 193nm immersion DUV lithography tool, and 7nm requires quadruple-patterning. We see a rising number of etch steps as the process node moves to more advanced nodes, which could drive up etch demand. However, the use of EUV lithography tool in 7nm+ and 5nm could reduce the need for multi-patterning and thus reduce etching steps.



Advanced pulsing technology provides the extremely high materials selectivity, depth control and profile control needed by customers to create densely packed, high-aspect-ratio structures in 3D NAND, DRAM and logic, including FinFETs and emerging gate-all-around architectures.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 The Need For This Report



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Summary of Technical Issues

2.2 Summary of User Issues

2.3 Summary of Supplier Issues

2.4 Summary of Market Forecasts



Chapter 3 Technical Issues and Trends

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Processing Issues

3.2.1 Chlorine Versus Fluorine Processes

3.2.2 Multilevel Structures

3.2.3 New Materials

3.2.4 GaAs Processing

3.3 Plasma Stripping

3.3.1 Photoresist Stripping

3.3.2 Low-K Removal

3.4 Safety Issues

3.4.1 System Design Considerations

3.4.2 Gas Handling

3.4.3 Reactor Cleaning



Chapter 4 Market Forecast

4.1 Influence of Technology Trends on the Equipment Market

4.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

4.3 Market Analysis

4.3.1 Plasma Etch and Plasma Strip Shares

4.3.2 Market Forecasts



Chapter 5 Strategic Issues: Users

5.1 Evaluating User Needs

5.1.1 Device Architecture

5.1.2 Wafer Starts and Throughput Requirements

5.1.3 Wafer Size

5.2 Benchmarking a Vendor

5.2.1 Pricing

5.2.2 Vendor Commitment and Attitudes

5.2.3 Vendor Capabilities

5.2.4 System Capabilities

5.3 Cost Analysis

5.3.1 Equipment Price

5.3.2 Installation Costs

5.3.3 Maintenance Costs

5.3.4 Sustaining Costs

5.3.5 Hidden Costs

5.4 User - Supplier Synergy

5.4.1 Feedback During Equipment Evaluation

5.4.2 Feedback During Device Production



Chapter 6 Strategic Issues: Suppliers

6.1 Competition

6.2 Customer Interaction

6.2.1 Customer Support

6.2.2 Cleanroom Needs in the Applications Lab

6.3 Equipment Compatibility in Class 1 Cleanrooms

6.3.1 Footprint Versus Serviceability

6.3.2 Particulate Generation

6.3.3 Automation

6.3.4 Etch Tools



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvf1tm



Source: The Information Network

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900