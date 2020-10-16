Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles Market to Reach 231.5 Thousand Units by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles estimated at 84.7 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 231.5 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles market in the U. S. is estimated at 24.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 44.7 Thousand Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 44.7 Thousand Units by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

BMW AG

ChristiniTechnologies, Inc (Christini AWD)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

KTM AG

ROKON International Inc.

Ural Motorcycles

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles by Segment - All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2018 through 2027

Historic Review for All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles by Segment - All-Wheel Drive Motorcycles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2012 through 2017

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

