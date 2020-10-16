Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment (Membrane Separation, Disinfection), by Process, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 80.28 billion by 2027. expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for clean water owing to increasing population and rapid industrialization, coupled with depleting freshwater resources, is expected to drive the market.



Growing environmental concerns, coupled with stringent regulations on water and wastewater treatment, especially in the developed economies, are further expected to propel the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment over the coming years. In addition, increasing focus on water recycling and reuse is likely to complement the market growth over the forecast period.



Technological developments regarding various components of the water and wastewater treatment equipment that ensure high operational efficiency are expected to boost market growth. Moreover, the development of advanced wastewater treatment technologies, such as MBR, MBBR, and IFAS, is anticipated to spur the market growth over the coming years.



Rapid urbanization, coupled with rising disposable income, especially in the Asia Pacific and Central and South America, is expected to fuel the growth of the residential housing sector, which, in turn, is expected to drive the need for municipal water and wastewater treatment facilities. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment market growth.



Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights

The membrane separation equipment segment accounted for a revenue share of 19.6% in 2019 owing to its high filtration efficiency and minimum operation area, coupled with a shift toward the physical treatment of water against conventional water treatment methods

The primary treatment process segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027 on account of high market visibility and low operating cost of the aforementioned technology

The industrial application segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027 on account of the expanding industrial sector and stringent regulations pertaining to the discharge of industrial effluents

The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period owing to the presence of stringent laws and regulations pertaining to water and wastewater treatment, coupled with a developed water treatment infrastructure

In January 2020, Xylem, Inc. launched a multi-disciplinary center for water, wastewater, and energy technologies in Singapore that will focus on developing technologies in water distribution, water, and wastewater treatment.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Equipment movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Membrane Separation

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.3. Biological

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.4. Disinfection

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.5. Sludge Treatment

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Process movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Primary Treatment

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Secondary Treatment

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Tertiary Treatment

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Application movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Municipal

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Central & South America

7.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Xylem Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Pentair plc

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Aquatech International LLC

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. SUEZ

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Ecolab Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. DuPont

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Calgon Carbon Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Veolia

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.11. Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.12. Parkson Corporation

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.13. Lenntech B.V.

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Performance

9.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.14. H2O Innovation

9.14.1. Company Overview

9.14.2. Financial Performance

9.14.3. Product Benchmarking

9.14.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.15. Samco Technologies, Inc.

9.15.1. Company Overview

9.15.2. Financial Performance

9.15.3. Product Benchmarking

9.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.16. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

9.16.1. Company Overview

9.16.2. Financial Performance

9.16.3. Product Benchmarking

9.16.4. Strategic Initiatives



