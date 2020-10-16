Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adjuvants Market Analysis - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Adjuvant' is derived from the Latin, word 'adjuvare' which translated to English means 'to help'. Adjuvants are hence designed to helping to improve poorly immunogenic vaccines. Adjuvants were originally described as substances which when used in combination with a specific antigen that produce a more robust immune response than the antigen alone, thus encompassing a wide range of materials. Vaccines efficacy has been reduced significantly due to the demand for the vaccines that are less reactive and safer for intake and at the same time also capable of inducing cell-mediated immunity hence there have been significant developments to produce such products for plants, animals as well as in human vaccines.
Adjuvants can be categorized into two broad groups; the particulate vaccine-delivery systems and the immune stimulatory adjuvants on the basis of their action mechanism which is not yet determined clearly due to complex course of action but still based on generalized results research has continued and results also achieved. .
What are Adjuvants?
Adjuvants can be defined as the substances which help to enhance the immunogenicity of an antigen for e.g. aluminum hydroxide or phosphate are used for this purpose. Many molecules including mineral compounds (e.g. Alum), water-in-oil or oil-in-water emulsions, as well as natural and synthetic toxins derived from bacteria (e.g. cholera toxin, CT and lymphotoxin, LT) have been considered for use as an adjuvant. They activate the innate immune system such that it responds more rapidly to infection and for the adaptive immune response to becomes more specific. Their working mechanisms still remain undiscovered to complete level due to the complexity of the immune response, but generalizations can be drawn in order to allow the design of more rational adjuvants aimed at particular arms of the immune system. They act on both plants as well as animals hence have wide range of applications too.
What are the major applications for Adjuvants?
Adjuvants are used as additive in all types of medicine i.e. for plants, animals and humans too. In human medicine they are added to the solution for treatment of diseases such as viral, influenza, etc. Inflammation, tissue destruction, and the potential for resulting pain and distress in the host animal arises due to immunostimulatory properties of adjuvants. Adjuvants that are used for experimental purposes are used to produce antibodies for use in other experimental or diagnostic procedures. Emulsions are the most commonly used depot agents in the experimental production of polyclonal antibodies. Emulsions may be water-in-oil emulsions, oil-in-water emulsions, or more complex types such as water-oil-water emulsions. In addition to carrying and protecting the antigen from proteolytic destruction, an adjuvant should preserve the conformational integrity of an antigen and present the antigen to the appropriate effector cells, usually professional antigen-presenting cells and macrophages. Immunomodulators and immunostimulators are used in many adjuvants to recruit, activate, and enhance differentiation of the cells of the immune system.
Market Research and Market Trends of Adjuvants Ecosystem
Who are the Major Players in Adjuvants market?
The players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience AG, Novozymes A/S, Koppert Biological Systems B.V., Monsanto Company Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Biobest N.V., Certis USA LLC, Andermatt Biocontrol AG
What is our report scope?
The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Adjuvants - Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Adjuvants - Market Landscape
3.1. Market Share Analysis
3.2. Comparative Analysis
3.2.1. Product Benchmarking
3.2.2. End User Profiling
3.2.3. Patent Analysis
3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis
4. Adjuvants - Market Forces
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Constraints
4.3. Market Challenges
4.4. Attractiveness of the Adjuvants Industry
4.4.1. Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Power of Customers
4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4. Threat of Substitution
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
5. Adjuvants Market - Strategic Analysis
5.1. Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Pricing Analysis
5.3. Opportunities Analysis
5.4. Suppliers/Distributors Analysis
6. Adjuvants Market - By Application:
6.1. Agrochemicals (Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, and Fertilizers),
6.2. Surfactants,
6.3. Pharmaceuticals and
6.4. Others
7. Adjuvants Market - By Geography:
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. U.S.
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.2.4. Rest of North America
7.3. Europe
7.3.1. France
7.3.2. Germany
7.3.3. Italy
7.3.4. Spain
7.3.5. U.K
7.3.6. Rest of Europe
7.4. APAC
7.4.1. Australia
7.4.2. China
7.4.3. India
7.4.4. Japan
7.4.5. Rest of APAC
7.5. ROW
7.5.1. Middle East & Africa
7.5.2. South America
8. Market Entropy
8.1. New Product Launches
8.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships
9. Company Profiles
9.1. AkzoNobel N.V.,
9.2. Croda International PLC,
9.3. Evonik Industies AG,
9.4. Huntsman Corporation,
9.5. Solvay SA,
9.6. Helena Chemical Company,
9.7. Novavax, Inc.,
9.8. Adjuvant Partners, LLC and
9.9. OZ Biosciences Inc.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzcsnb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: