Neocase, the digital HR service platform, strengthens its leadership team thanks to the arrival of Thierry Mathoulin. He will drive business operations, marketing and partnerships. Thierry will bring his expertise as an executive manager which he gained working for Workday, ServiceNow as well as Microsoft.

This strategic decision aligns with the fundraising operated by Neocase during the 1st semester of 2020. This will enable Neocase to invest strongly both in innovation and international development.

As a Chief Operating Officer (COO), Thierry Mathoulin plays a pivotal role by taking an active stand in three main areas: piloting business and marketing activities in France and abroad, developing the partnership strategy and strengthening Neocase’ s competitive advantage for cloud HR solutions through innovation.

Thanks to his strong professional experiences achieved within the SaaS, software and consulting industries Thierry has the know-how to push Neocase to new levels of success. He held key positions at Workday as Executive Director for France in addition to Microsoft and PeopleSoft as Sales Executive Manager for France. He also worked at Accenture as Senior Manager and most recently, as Executive Manager for Major Accounts at ServiceNow. Through his different experiences, he has demonstrated his ability to build a strong and sustainable growth strategy, as well as provide innovative and high value-added solutions in a competitive environment. Thierry Mathoulin graduated from ESCP Europe.

Didier Moscatelli, CEO of Neocase said, “I am proud to welcome Thierry Mathoulin in our team and to have him manage our business operations as well as marketing and partnerships. This is a key step in our development plan, which consists in quickly positioning ourselves as the business leader in the digitization of HR solutions in SaaS mode and to efficiently support our clients in managing their HR processes.”

Thierry Mathoulin, COO at Neocase expressed excitement to join the steam sharing, “I am very enthusiastic about joining Neocase to participate in an exciting business project within a transforming market. Neocase is a key player in the digital transformation of the HR function, with strong Product and Human potential. Today we have the best solution in the market to simplify and digitize HR processes while offering an engaging employee experience. In the current landscape there is strong momentum for the agile and flexible solutions offered by Neocase.”