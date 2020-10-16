Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market by Power Output, Vehicle Type, and Propulsion Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle on board charger market was valued at $2.15 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $10.82 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.4% from 2020 to 2027.



A charging station is part of the grid infrastructure installed along a street, parking lot or in a home garage; its primary purpose is to supply the power to the different types of electric vehicles (PHEV, BEV and HEV's) for charging the battery. The AC charging system is commonly an on-board charger mounted inside the vehicle, and it is connected to the grid when the vehicle is plugged in. An onboard charger is responsible for the final stage of charging the battery pack. It takes the AC power source from the EVSE and transforms the power into the required battery-charging profile.



An on-board charger (OBC) is used in an electric vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) or in plug-in hybrid vehicles to charge the traction battery. The on-board charger system equipped in electric vehicle that converts the AC input from the grid to a DC input which further charges the battery. The electronic components used in on-board charger (OBC) provides the means to recharge the battery from the AC mains either at home or from outlets found in private or public charging stations.



At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global tire system market in 2019, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



The electric vehicle on board charger market is segmented on the basis of power output, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region. Less than 10 kW, 10 kW to 20 kW and more than 20 kW are studied under the power output segment. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and plug in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are categorized under propulsion type. Electric passenger cars, electric buses, electric vans, electric medium duty vehicles, electric heavy duty vehicles, electric agriculture tractors, electric construction equipment, electric mining vehicle, and electric & hybrid boats ships are studied under the vehicle type segment. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as BRUSA Elektronik AG, Bel Power solution, Current Ways Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation, Innoelectric GmbH, Eaton, Stercom Power Solutions GmbH, Xepics Italia SRL, Delphi Technologies, AVID Technology Limited, Infineon Technologies AG, STMICROELECTRONICS, Hangzhou Aodi Electronic Control Co., Ltd. and FicosaInternacional S.A are also provided in this report.



Key Benefits



This study presents the analytical depiction of the electric vehicle on board charger market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Findings of the Study:



In 2019, by power output type, the less than 10kW segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2019, by vehicle type, the electric passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2019, by propulsion type, the HEV segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2019, by region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Key Player Positioning (2019)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Penetration of Electric Vehicles

3.5.1.2. Increase in Government Initiatives for Development of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure and Related Components

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of Standardization of Ev Charging

3.5.2.2. Increased Installation of Dc Fast Chargers

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Development of a Two-Way On-Board Charger (V2G) for Future Electric and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle

3.6. Impact of Key Regulations/Standards

3.7. Impact of Covid-19 on Market

3.7.1. Evolution of Outbreaks

3.7.2. Micro Economic Impact Analysis

3.7.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.7.4. Impact on Ev Industry Analysis



Chapter 4: Electric Vehicle on Board Charger Market, by Power Output

4.1. Overview

4.2. Less Than 10 Kw

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.3.10 Kw to 20 Kw

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

4.4. More Than 20 Kw

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 5: Electric Vehicle on Board Charger Market, by Propulsion Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Battery Electric Vehicle(Bev)

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.3. Hybrid Electric Vehicle(Hev)

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

5.4. Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle(Phev)

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 6: Electric Vehicle on Board Chargermarket, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Electric Passenger Car

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.3. Electric Buses

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.4. Electric Vans

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.5. Electric Medium Duty Vehicles

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.6. Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.7. Electric Agriculture Tractors

6.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.7.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.8. Electric Construction Equipment

6.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.8.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.9. Electric Mining Vehicles

6.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.9.3. Market Analysis by Country

6.10. Electric and Hybrid Boats Ships

6.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.10.3. Market Analysis by Country



Chapter 7: Electric Vehicle on Board Charger Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Brusa Elektronik AG

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Bel Power Solution

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Business Performance

8.2.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Current Ways Inc.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.4. Toyota Industries Corporation

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business Performance

8.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Innoelectric GmbH

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Eaton

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.7.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Xepics Italia Srl

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.9. Delphi Technologies

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Operating Business Segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Business Performance

8.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Avid Technology Limited

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segments

8.11. Infineon Technologies AG

8.11.1. Company Overview

8.11.2. Company Snapshot

8.11.3. Operating Business Segments

8.11.4. Product Portfolio

8.11.5. Business Performance

8.12. Stmicroelectronics

8.12.1. Company Overview

8.12.2. Company Snapshot

8.12.3. Operating Business Segments

8.12.4. Product Portfolio

8.12.5. Business Performance

8.12.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.13. Hangzhou Aodi Electronic Control Co. Ltd.

8.13.1. Company Overview

8.13.2. Company Snapshot

8.13.3. Product Portfolio

8.14. Ficosainternacional Sa

8.14.1. Company Overview

8.14.2. Company Snapshot

8.14.3. Operating Business Segments

8.14.4. Product Portfolio

8.14.5. Business Performance

8.14.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svqswu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900