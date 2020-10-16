Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Robots Market by Component (Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services), by Mechanism of Control (Computer Control, Direct Telemanipulator), by Application, by End User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surgical Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period to reach USD 13 billion by 2025. The Global Surgical Robots Market is driven by the growing occurrences of degenerative and chronic diseases such as diabetes, CVD, among others. Additionally, associated benefits of surgical robots from both surgeons and patients perspectives are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the next five years. Furthermore, technological innovations & advancements and new product launches by the major manufacturers such as introduction of flexible and cost effective robots are expected to foster the growth of the market until 2025.



The Global Surgical Robots Market is segmented based on component, mechanism of control, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into systems, instruments and accessories and services. The instruments and accessories segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to hold its dominance over the forecast period on account of extensive use of instruments and accessories in different surgical procedures. This leads to an increase in purchase of instruments and accessories for surgical robots. Furthermore, these instruments and accessories are replaced regularly after every surgical procedure, thereby driving the growth of segment. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospital & clinic segment dominated the market owing to the increasing focus on carrying out surgeries with surgical robot in order to obtain higher accuracy.



Regionally, the surgical robots market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years in the overall surgical robots market owing to the increasing patient pool in the region. Additionally, growing number of hospitals and rapid development & adoption of latest technologies in healthcare is further expected to propel the market through 2025.



Major players operating in the Global Surgical Robots Market include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Medrobotics Corporation, TransEnterix, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Renishaw Plc., Think Surgical, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, CMR Surgical Limited, Corin Group Plc., Preceyes BV and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System, which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Surgical Robots Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Surgical Robots Market from 2019 to 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Surgical Robots Market based on component, mechanism of control, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Surgical Robots Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Surgical Robots Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Surgical Robots Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Surgical Robots Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Surgical Robots Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Surgical Robots Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surgical Robots Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Type of Control Mechanism

5.3. Type of Application

5.4. Factors Driving the Market Growth



6. Global Surgical Robots Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services)

6.2.2. By Mechanism of Control (Computer Control, Direct Telemanipulator)

6.2.3. By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Endometriosis, General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Thoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Gynecology, Heart Surgery, Urologic Surgery and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Surgical Robots Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Surgical Robots Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



10. South America Surgical Robots Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Surgical Robots Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

14.2. Stryker Corporation

14.3. Medtronic Plc.

14.4. Smith & Nephew Plc.

14.5. Johnson & Johnson

14.6. Medrobotics Corporation

14.7. TransEnterix, Inc.

14.8. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

14.9. Renishaw Plc.

14.10. Think Surgical, Inc.

14.11. Siemens Healthineers AG

14.12. CMR Surgical Limited

14.13. Corin Group Plc.

14.14. Preceyes BV

14.15. Microsure B.V.

14.16. avateramedical ?GmbH

14.17. Accuray Incorporated

14.18. Venus Concept, Inc.

14.19. Globus Medical, Inc.

14.20. Medicaroid Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2u27b9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900