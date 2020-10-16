Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Research Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global market research services market.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the market research services market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Market Research Services Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery report answers all these questions and many more.
This report describes and evaluates the global market research services market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.
The global market research services market reached a value of nearly $75.76 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $75.76 billion in 2019 to $73.94 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and resulting economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 ad reach $82.87 billion in 2023.
Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in research and development (R&D) investments, increase in political opinion polls, and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were privacy and security issues, shortage of skilled workers, and opinion polls losing credibility.
Going forward, increasing focus on customer satisfaction, outsourcing back end operations to low-cost economies, and demand for opinion polls will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market research services market in the future include Big Data Analytics and COVID-19 pandemic.
The market research services market is segmented by type of service into marketing research and analysis services, and public opinion and election polling. The marketing research and analysis services market was the largest segment of the market research services market segmented by type, accounting for 89.0% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the public opinion and election polling segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market research services market, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2023.
The market research services market is segmented by end-use into FMCG, media, healthcare and life science, professional services, and others. The FMCG market research services market was the largest segment of the market research services market segmented by end-use, accounting for 29.9% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the healthcare and life science segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market research services market, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2023.
North America was the largest region in the global market research services market, accounting for 32.5% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the market research services market will be Eastern Europe, and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 3.98% and 3.97% respectively. These will be followed by the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.48% and 3.47% respectively.
The global market research services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 26.34% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Nielsen Holdings plc, Kantar Group, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Ipsos Group S.A., and GfK SE.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Research Services Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By Type
6.1.3. Segmentation By End Use Industry
7. Market Research Services Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Segmentation By Type Of Service
7.2.1. Marketing Research And Analysis Services
7.2.2. Public Opinion And Election Polling
7.3. Segmentation By End Use Industry
7.3.1. FMCG
7.3.2. Media
7.3.3. Professional Services
7.3.4. Healthcare
7.3.5. Others
8. Market Research Services Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1. Resources
8.1.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers
8.1.2. Office Equipment And Utilities Suppliers
8.1.3. Hardware And Software Suppliers
8.2. Human Resources
8.3. Market Research Service Providers
8.4. Other Service Providers
8.5. End Users
9. Market Research Services Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples
10. Market Research Services Market Customer Information
10.1. Factors To Consider When Choosing A Market Research Services Supplier
10.2. High Buyer Satisfaction With Market Research Services Providers
10.3. Market Research Techniques Used By Service Providers
10.4. Artificial Intelligence In Market Research
10.5. Major End Users Of North American Market
10.6. North American Research Industry Spend By Type And Design
11. Market Research Services Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Micro Surveys Replacing Lengthy Surveys
11.2. Adoption Of Advanced Technologies
11.3. Agile Market Research For Faster Insights
11.4. Increased Use Of Experimental Research Tools
11.5. Virtual Reality Technology For Conducting Market Research
11.6. AI Powered Market Research For Reduced Costs And Faster Delivery
11.7. Automation In Marketing Research And Analysis Services
11.8. Blockchain
11.9. Chatbots
11.10. Employing Skilled Researchers In Developing Countries
12. Impact Of COVID On The Market Research Services Industry
12.1. Changes In Consumer Behavior
12.2. Impact On Market Research Companies
13. Global Market Research Services Market Size And Growth
13.1. Market Size
13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)
13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019
13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019
13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)
13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023
13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023
14. Market Research Services Market, Regional Analysis
14.1. Global Market Research Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
14.2. Global Market Research Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
14.3. Global Market Research Services Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
15. Global Market Research Services Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Market Research Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
15.2. Global Market Research Services Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
16. Global Market Research Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
16.1. Market Research Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
16.2. Per Capita Average Market Research Services Market Expenditure, Global
17. Asia-Pacific Market Research Services Market
18. Western Europe Market Research Services Market
19. Eastern Europe Market Research Services Market
20. North America Market Research Services Market
21. South America Market Research Services Market
22. Middle East Market Research Services Market
23. Africa Market Research Services Market
24. Global Market Research Services Market Competitive Landscape
24.1. Company Profiles
24.2. Nielsen Holdings plc
24.2.1. Company Overview
24.2.2. Products And Services
24.2.3. Business Strategy
24.2.4. Financial Overview
24.3. Kantar Group
24.3.1. Company Overview
24.3.2. Products And Services
24.3.3. Business Strategy
24.3.4. Financial Overview
24.4. IQVIA Holdings Inc.
24.4.1. Company Overview
24.4.2. Products And Services
24.4.3. Business Strategy
24.4.4. Financial Overview
24.5. Ipsos Group S.A.
24.5.1. Company Overview
24.5.2. Products And Services
24.5.3. Business Strategy
24.5.4. Financial Overview
24.6. GfK SE
24.6.1. Company Overview
24.6.2. Products And Services
24.6.3. Business Strategy
24.6.4. Financial overview
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market Research Services Market
25.1. M3, Inc. Acquired Healthcare Market Research Business Of Manthan
25.2. Schlesinger Group Acquired Market Cube
25.3. Verdane Capital Acquired Confirmit
25.4. CI Group Acquired Rozovest Analytics
25.5. IFF Research Acquired Voluntas
25.6. Nielsen Holdings Plc Acquired SuperData Research
25.7. Partners Group Acquired Information Resources Inc. (IRI)
25.8. Majestic Research Services And Solutions Acquired Market Probe Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
25.9. Bregal Sagemount Acquired Lux Research
25.10. CRC Research Acquired Research House
25.11. Phoenix Marketing International Acquired Synergistics Research Corporation
25.12. Nielsen Acquired Repucom
25.13. Progressive Digital Media Group Acquired GlobalData
26. Market Background: Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market
26.1. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Characteristics
26.1.1. Market Definition
26.1.2. Segmentation By Type
26.1.3. Photographic Services
26.1.4. Market Research Services
26.1.5. Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services
26.1.6. Scientific Research And Development Services
26.1.7. Environmental Consulting Services
26.1.8. Management Consulting
26.1.9. Specialized Design Services
26.1.10. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services
26.2. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)
26.3. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
26.4. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
27. Market Research Services Market Opportunities And Strategies
27.1. Global Market Research Services Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
27.2. Global Market Research Services Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
27.3. Global Market Research Services Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies
27.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
27.3.2. Competitor Strategies
28. Market Research Services Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
28.1. Conclusions
28.2. Recommendations
28.2.1. Product
28.2.2. Place
28.2.3. Price
28.2.4. Promotion
28.2.5. People
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1klxg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: