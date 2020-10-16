Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Research Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global market research services market.

This report describes and evaluates the global market research services market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

The global market research services market reached a value of nearly $75.76 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $75.76 billion in 2019 to $73.94 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and resulting economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 ad reach $82.87 billion in 2023.



Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in research and development (R&D) investments, increase in political opinion polls, and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were privacy and security issues, shortage of skilled workers, and opinion polls losing credibility.

Going forward, increasing focus on customer satisfaction, outsourcing back end operations to low-cost economies, and demand for opinion polls will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market research services market in the future include Big Data Analytics and COVID-19 pandemic.

The market research services market is segmented by type of service into marketing research and analysis services, and public opinion and election polling. The marketing research and analysis services market was the largest segment of the market research services market segmented by type, accounting for 89.0% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the public opinion and election polling segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market research services market, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2023.

The market research services market is segmented by end-use into FMCG, media, healthcare and life science, professional services, and others. The FMCG market research services market was the largest segment of the market research services market segmented by end-use, accounting for 29.9% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the healthcare and life science segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market research services market, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2023.

North America was the largest region in the global market research services market, accounting for 32.5% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the market research services market will be Eastern Europe, and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 3.98% and 3.97% respectively. These will be followed by the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.48% and 3.47% respectively.

The global market research services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 26.34% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Nielsen Holdings plc, Kantar Group, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Ipsos Group S.A., and GfK SE.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Research Services Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type

6.1.3. Segmentation By End Use Industry

7. Market Research Services Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type Of Service

7.2.1. Marketing Research And Analysis Services

7.2.2. Public Opinion And Election Polling

7.3. Segmentation By End Use Industry

7.3.1. FMCG

7.3.2. Media

7.3.3. Professional Services

7.3.4. Healthcare

7.3.5. Others

8. Market Research Services Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Resources

8.1.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers

8.1.2. Office Equipment And Utilities Suppliers

8.1.3. Hardware And Software Suppliers

8.2. Human Resources

8.3. Market Research Service Providers

8.4. Other Service Providers

8.5. End Users

9. Market Research Services Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

10. Market Research Services Market Customer Information

10.1. Factors To Consider When Choosing A Market Research Services Supplier

10.2. High Buyer Satisfaction With Market Research Services Providers

10.3. Market Research Techniques Used By Service Providers

10.4. Artificial Intelligence In Market Research

10.5. Major End Users Of North American Market

10.6. North American Research Industry Spend By Type And Design

11. Market Research Services Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Micro Surveys Replacing Lengthy Surveys

11.2. Adoption Of Advanced Technologies

11.3. Agile Market Research For Faster Insights

11.4. Increased Use Of Experimental Research Tools

11.5. Virtual Reality Technology For Conducting Market Research

11.6. AI Powered Market Research For Reduced Costs And Faster Delivery

11.7. Automation In Marketing Research And Analysis Services

11.8. Blockchain

11.9. Chatbots

11.10. Employing Skilled Researchers In Developing Countries

12. Impact Of COVID On The Market Research Services Industry

12.1. Changes In Consumer Behavior

12.2. Impact On Market Research Companies

13. Global Market Research Services Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

14. Market Research Services Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Market Research Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Market Research Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Market Research Services Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Market Research Services Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Market Research Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.2. Global Market Research Services Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

16. Global Market Research Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Market Research Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Market Research Services Market Expenditure, Global

17. Asia-Pacific Market Research Services Market



18. Western Europe Market Research Services Market



19. Eastern Europe Market Research Services Market



20. North America Market Research Services Market



21. South America Market Research Services Market



22. Middle East Market Research Services Market



23. Africa Market Research Services Market



24. Global Market Research Services Market Competitive Landscape

24.1. Company Profiles

24.2. Nielsen Holdings plc

24.2.1. Company Overview

24.2.2. Products And Services

24.2.3. Business Strategy

24.2.4. Financial Overview

24.3. Kantar Group

24.3.1. Company Overview

24.3.2. Products And Services

24.3.3. Business Strategy

24.3.4. Financial Overview

24.4. IQVIA Holdings Inc.

24.4.1. Company Overview

24.4.2. Products And Services

24.4.3. Business Strategy

24.4.4. Financial Overview

24.5. Ipsos Group S.A.

24.5.1. Company Overview

24.5.2. Products And Services

24.5.3. Business Strategy

24.5.4. Financial Overview

24.6. GfK SE

24.6.1. Company Overview

24.6.2. Products And Services

24.6.3. Business Strategy

24.6.4. Financial overview

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market Research Services Market

25.1. M3, Inc. Acquired Healthcare Market Research Business Of Manthan

25.2. Schlesinger Group Acquired Market Cube

25.3. Verdane Capital Acquired Confirmit

25.4. CI Group Acquired Rozovest Analytics

25.5. IFF Research Acquired Voluntas

25.6. Nielsen Holdings Plc Acquired SuperData Research

25.7. Partners Group Acquired Information Resources Inc. (IRI)

25.8. Majestic Research Services And Solutions Acquired Market Probe Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

25.9. Bregal Sagemount Acquired Lux Research

25.10. CRC Research Acquired Research House

25.11. Phoenix Marketing International Acquired Synergistics Research Corporation

25.12. Nielsen Acquired Repucom

25.13. Progressive Digital Media Group Acquired GlobalData

26. Market Background: Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market

26.1. Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market Characteristics

26.1.1. Market Definition

26.1.2. Segmentation By Type

26.1.3. Photographic Services

26.1.4. Market Research Services

26.1.5. Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services

26.1.6. Scientific Research And Development Services

26.1.7. Environmental Consulting Services

26.1.8. Management Consulting

26.1.9. Specialized Design Services

26.1.10. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services

26.2. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

26.3. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

26.4. Global Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

27. Market Research Services Market Opportunities And Strategies

27.1. Global Market Research Services Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

27.2. Global Market Research Services Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

27.3. Global Market Research Services Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies

27.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

27.3.2. Competitor Strategies

28. Market Research Services Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

28.1. Conclusions

28.2. Recommendations

28.2.1. Product

28.2.2. Place

28.2.3. Price

28.2.4. Promotion

28.2.5. People

29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



4sight

Acnielsen Marketing & Media (Pty) Ltd.

African Response

AG3 Consulting

Amass Market Research

Arellano

BMi Research (Pty) Ltd

Brandman Research

Business Analytica

C&O Marketing

CIPMR

Comscore

Consumer Behavior Research Co., Ltd (CBR Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co., Ltd.)

Criba Research SA

Datum Internacional S.A

Dunnhumby

Eksen Research

ERA Research & Consultancy

Escalent (formerly Morpace)

Euromonitor International

Fine Research

Gartner

Geocartography Knowledge Group

George Klein and Associates (GK&A)

Global Vox Populi

Hub of China

IFF Research

Information Resources, Inc. (IRI)

Insight Scouts Research & Consultancy

INTAGE Inc

Ipsos Comcon

IQVIA (formerly IMS Health and Quintiles)

IVC Research Center

MAGRAM Market Research

Majestic MRSS

Market Xcel Data Matrix Private Limited

Mintel

Nagy Research MEACRO

Nielsen

NOI Polls Limited

OnTarget

Pharma Intelligence

Philips Healthcare

Plus 94 Research

Prodege LLC

Research & Consulting House (REACH)

RNB Research

SIS International Research

StatMark Group S.A

The NPD Group, Inc

VCIOM (Russian Public Opinion Research Center)

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Westat, Inc.

Wood Mackenzie Masimo Corporation



